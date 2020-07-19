Sunday, July 19, 2020
Home News Reports Congress teams up with Islamists and PETA to attack columnist Shefali Vaidya over Bakri...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Congress teams up with Islamists and PETA to attack columnist Shefali Vaidya over Bakri Eid goat sacrifice controversy

Congress and its supporters attacked Vaidya and called her a 'snake' for voicing her concern for the inhumane goat sacrifice ahead of Bakri Eid.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shefali Vaidya attacked by Congress and Islamists
7

Congress’s online magazine for ‘youth’ Yuva Desh and Islamists joined hands with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to attack and hurl personal abuses at columnist Shefali Vaidya after she asked the ‘animal rights group’ to be as vocal about goat sacrifice on Bakri Eid as it is about Hindu festivals.

Congress and its supporters attacked Vaidya and called her a ‘snake’ for voicing her concern for the inhumane goat sacrifice ahead of Bakri Eid.

They even shared an edited video of Vaidya to insult her.

Youth Congress’ online magazine then likened her to a snake. Other Congress lackeys too joined in in attacking Vaidya. Soon, other fundamental Islamists too started attacking Vaidya. Self-proclaimed journalists also attacked Vaidya. Soon, PETA India, taking cue from the support it received from Congress and Islamists who attacked Vaidya by calling her names and ‘snake’, tweeted how they ‘help’ snakes too. While PETA has been on the receiving end of criticism for its lack of courage to take on Islamic festival which include inhumane animal slaughter, personal attacks on an individual is a new low even by PETA standards.

PETA and goat slaughter on Bakri Eid controversy

PETA India recently laughed a ‘go vegan’ campaign wherein it asked Hindus to not use cow leather ‘this Rakshabandhan’. Netizens were shocked to see the campaign poster as leather, especially cow leather, has no correlation with the Hindu festival. In its defence, PETA claimed that the message of the campaign was that cows are like our sisters and hence they too need protection. Which is even more strange because cows are revered as mothers in Hinduism, not ‘sisters’. Further, just few weeks prior, Muslim clerics had opposed PETA’s poster in Lucknow appealing banning goat slaughter. The poster was later removed after it hurt the ‘religious sentiments’ of Muslim clerics. Lucknow Police told OpIndia that PETA removed the posters after opposition from Muslim clerics. However, Bhaskar report claims police informed them that the posters were removed without PETA’s knowledge.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsshefali vaidya, shefali vaidya peta, shefali vaidya goat slaughter

Trending now

News Reports

Congress teams up with Islamists and PETA to attack columnist Shefali Vaidya over Bakri Eid goat sacrifice controversy

OpIndia Staff -
Congress, Islamists, hurl abuses at Shefali Vaidya after she asked PETA to be as vocal about goat sacrifice on Bakri Eid as it is about Hindu festivals.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.
Read more

India-China Face-off in Ladakh and the nexus between CCP and Congress- Is China trying to bring about political upheaval in India?

Opinions Guest Author -
China may have a sinister plan to topple the govt of India to help Chinese Communist Party's partner Congress party in India

No, PM Modi is not planning to build a multi-cultural centre dedicated to all religions along with Bhavya Ram Mandir on Ram Janmabhoomi

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra claims news reports claiming PM Modi wants to build Ayodhya as a multi cultural centre for all religions are grossly misleading and incorrect

Rahul Gandhi defends anti-Hindu Periyar, who broke Lord Ganesha’s Murthis and slandered Shri Ram

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has heaped praises on renowned hatemonger EV Ramasamy, aka Periyar.

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Congress teams up with Islamists and PETA to attack columnist Shefali Vaidya over Bakri Eid goat sacrifice controversy

OpIndia Staff -
Congress, Islamists, hurl abuses at Shefali Vaidya after she asked PETA to be as vocal about goat sacrifice on Bakri Eid as it is about Hindu festivals.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Opinions

Mass Promotions of students due to Coronavirus lockdown: How an ‘Easy way out’ can tun into a “Way out”

Eshaan Ganpule -
The carrot of promotion which is being dangled in front of students to gain political momentum effectively divides students into two classes
Read more
Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
Crime

Video of a girl desperately seeking justice for her father’s murder in Madhya Pradesh goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kiran Rajput has leveled explosive allegations against police, accusing them of conniving with her father's killers
Read more
News Reports

Fire breaks out at 15th-century cathedral in France’s Nantes, grand organ destroyed, police suspect criminal act

OpIndia Staff -
Major fire broke out in 15th-century cathedral in Nantes, France on Saturday, destroying stained glass windows and the grand organ
Read more
News Reports

‘Is gravel safe for baby penguins?’ Netizens call out BMC after it shares a picture of ‘defective’ road repair work, re-does it after being...

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had a field day mocking and breaking down the tweet by BMC into hilarious memes
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.
Read more
News Reports

‘If you don’t destroy it, your marriage will end’: Newly discovered ancient Buddha statue destroyed on Muslim cleric’s order in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
After an ancient Buddha statue was discovered during construction activity in Pakistan, it was destroyed on the orders of a Muslim cleric
Read more
Media

Convert to Islam or get ready to die and face Allah’s wrath: ISIS threatens nationalist Janam TV

OpIndia Staff -
State police chief Loknath Behra has ordered police department to enhance the security at the offices of Janam TV after threats from ISIS
Read more

Connect with us

236,398FansLike
410,140FollowersFollow
277,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com