Congress’s online magazine for ‘youth’ Yuva Desh and Islamists joined hands with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to attack and hurl personal abuses at columnist Shefali Vaidya after she asked the ‘animal rights group’ to be as vocal about goat sacrifice on Bakri Eid as it is about Hindu festivals.

Congress and its supporters attacked Vaidya and called her a ‘snake’ for voicing her concern for the inhumane goat sacrifice ahead of Bakri Eid.

They even shared an edited video of Vaidya to insult her.

Every hypocrite needs to be shown a mirror. A vegetarian/animal lover will always oppose animal killing without having it to ralate to any religion.

Non vegetarians talking about lives of animals is sheer bullshit.

PETA and goat slaughter on Bakri Eid controversy

Youth Congress’ online magazine then likened her to a snake.Other Congress lackeys too joined in in attacking Vaidya.Soon, other fundamental Islamists too started attacking Vaidya.Self-proclaimed journalists also attacked Vaidya.Soon, PETA India, taking cue from the support it received from Congress and Islamists who attacked Vaidya by calling her names and ‘snake’, tweeted how they ‘help’ snakes too.While PETA has been on the receiving end of criticism for its lack of courage to take on Islamic festival which include inhumane animal slaughter, personal attacks on an individual is a new low even by PETA standards.

PETA India recently laughed a ‘go vegan’ campaign wherein it asked Hindus to not use cow leather ‘this Rakshabandhan’. Netizens were shocked to see the campaign poster as leather, especially cow leather, has no correlation with the Hindu festival. In its defence, PETA claimed that the message of the campaign was that cows are like our sisters and hence they too need protection. Which is even more strange because cows are revered as mothers in Hinduism, not ‘sisters’. Further, just few weeks prior, Muslim clerics had opposed PETA’s poster in Lucknow appealing banning goat slaughter. The poster was later removed after it hurt the ‘religious sentiments’ of Muslim clerics. Lucknow Police told OpIndia that PETA removed the posters after opposition from Muslim clerics. However, Bhaskar report claims police informed them that the posters were removed without PETA’s knowledge.