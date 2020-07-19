Sunday, July 19, 2020
Netizens slam PETA India and expose their hypocrisy over animal rights for ignoring the conduct of celebrities they have endorsed

One social media user pointed out the time when PETA activists were assaulted by a Muslim mob in Bhopal in 2014 for campaigning for vegetarianism ahead of Bakr-Eid.

PETA India slammed for hypocrisy
Image Credit: Indian Express
PETA India, over the years, has earned itself the reputation of being a hypocrite of the highest order. They have been known to selectively target Hindu traditions and customs with religious zeal while giving other religions a free pass. The few occasions PETA India did manage to raise their voice, they quickly silenced themselves due to rousing opposition.

But now, it appears PETA India has found another target. And it is columnist Shefali Vaidya. The NGO in cohorts with Congress and left-liberal trolls has embarked upon a concerted campaign against the columnist for calling out the hypocrisy of the supposed animal rights organisation with regards to Eid where animals are slaughtered and anti-cow leather campaign in times of Rakshabandhan.

However, the campaign against Shefali Vaidya has backfired on them terribly as netizens used the opportunity to expose their hypocrisy. It soon became evident that PETA India is more concerned about the criticism it faces on social media than actual physical attacks on its workers by Islamist mobs.

One social media user pointed out the time when PETA activists were assaulted by a Muslim mob in Bhopal in 2014 for campaigning for vegetarianism ahead of Bakr-Eid. The Police even registered a case under section 295A against three activists for allegedly outraging the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. For some reason, PETA India has been horribly quiet about this incident.

Others pointed out that three years after Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was awarded the title of PETA India’s ‘hottest vegetarian celebrity’, the daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor had taken to consuming chicken and fish.

People also pointed out that less than a week after PETA India gifted Shilpa Shetty Kundra the ‘Hero to Animals’ award, the Bollywood actress could be seen on YouTube preparing a Roast Turkey recipe.

Then there was the case of Richa Chadha who PETA India heaped praises on for being ‘kind to animals’ but the actress was one of those individuals who was resolutely against the ‘beef ban’.

The most disingenuous sign of hypocrisy came from PETA India’s endorsement of Sonam Kapoor. While the Bollywood actress was awarded by the supposed animals rights organisation, she endorses products made of 100% animal skin.

Thus, while PETA India has initiated a mala fide campaign against columnist Shefali Vaidya, they are quite overeager to overlook the transgressions of the people they have awarded themselves. Quite clearly, for PETA India, actions do not matter, only words do. And as long as individuals pay obeisance to their ideology, they do not require them to follow it up with their actions.

Searched termsShefali Vaidya, peta india, peta hypocrisy

