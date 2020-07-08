Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Home News Reports US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People's Republic of China officials...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People’s Republic of China officials over Tibet access

The US is committed to supporting meaningful autonomy for Tibetans, Pompeo said, "The United States respects their fundamental and inalienable human rights and will work to preserve their unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identities".

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
US imposed restrictions on Chinese officials over access to US officials to Tibet
US administration restricted Visa for Chinese officials for their involvement in drafting policies for TAR and other Tibetan areas
88

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, has announced visa restrictions for some Chinese officials under the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, 2018, on Tuesday. He said that he is announcing the restrictions on PRC government and Chinese Communist Party officials over alleged involvement in the formulation or execution of policies related to access for foreigners to Tibetan areas.

Pompeo said, “Access to Tibetan areas is increasingly vital to regional stability, given the PRC’s human rights abuses there, as well as Beijing’s failure to prevent environmental degradation near the headwaters of Asia’s major rivers.”

Restricted access to Tibet

Beijing has systematically stopped access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan areas for US diplomats, journalists, tourists and other officials. However, PRC officials and Chinese citizens have complete access to the United States. He added that the United States would continue to work for the Tibetan communities’ environmental conservation and economic development. The US will support Tibetan communities to improve their humanitarian conditions within the People’s Republic of China and abroad.

The US is committed to supporting meaningful autonomy for Tibetans, Pompeo said, “The United States respects their fundamental and inalienable human rights and will work to preserve their unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identities”. Pompeo added, “In the spirit of true reciprocity, we will work closely with the U.S. Congress to ensure U.S. citizens have full access to all areas of the People’s Republic of China, including the TAR and other Tibetan areas.”

Hindustan Times reported that for the fiscal year 2021 that starts on October 1, the State Department funding for Tibetan issues had been proposed to be $17 million. As per the budget papers, an additional $1 million has been proposed for a Special Coordinator of Tibetan Issues.

Previously, the US has initiated sanctions on Chinese officials over the Uyghur issue.

Free Tibet is in India’s benefit

Tibetan refugees are living in India for years. In the light of standoff with China, Tibetans have wholeheartedly supported India. China’s occupation of Tibet has caused a massive increase in India’s security budget. If in the future, Tibet gets free from the dragon’s claws, it will help the Tibetans reclaim their roots and help India improve its border security. Tibetan leaders, including the CTA President Lobsang Sangay, have asserted time and again that a free Tibet will mean regional peace, harmony and reduced military spending for India, which had, before the Chinese occupation of Tibet, had never shared a border with the communist expansionist nation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUS Tibet issue, China Tibet occupation, Tibet visit restrictions

Trending now

News Reports

US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People’s Republic of China officials over Tibet access

OpIndia Staff -
US has announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to foreigners to Tibet. Bats for 'meaningful autonomy' for the Tibetan people.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house vandalised

OpIndia Staff -
The house of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Mumbai was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday night. Police has launched a probe.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey killed in a police encounter. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amar Dubey, a close aide of Vikas Dubey, was an accused in the Kanpur attack on policemen in which eight cops were killed and several others were injured.

‘Turn vegan’ anti-slaughter poster in Lucknow featuring goat not related to Eid, claims PETA in an exclusive interview with OpIndia

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
A massive controversy was kicked up after the Islamic fundamentalists vehemently protested against the PETA poster in Lucknow which showed a goat urging people to go vegan

Pulwama attack: NIA nabs Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, 7th terrorist who provided logistics and high-end mobile phones to the JeM terrorists

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With this arrest, the National Investigation Agency has until now nabbed 7 accused in 2019 Pulwama attack

Galwan standoff breathes life into the ‘Free Tibet’ movement, Tibetan activists hope India will soon address the Chinese occupation of Tibet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the aftermath of the Galwan stand-off, the movement to free Tibet from the clutches of China has once again gathered steam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

Gold smuggling scandal rocks Kerala, CMO’s links with main accused Swapna Suresh under scrutiny

OpIndia Staff -
30 kg of smuggled gold inside baggage marked for UAE Consulate seized in Kerala. CMO's involvement with main accused Swapna Suresh alleged.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People’s Republic of China officials over Tibet access

OpIndia Staff -
US has announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to foreigners to Tibet. Bats for 'meaningful autonomy' for the Tibetan people.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house vandalised

OpIndia Staff -
The house of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Mumbai was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday night. Police has launched a probe.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey killed in a police encounter. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Amar Dubey, a close aide of Vikas Dubey, was an accused in the Kanpur attack on policemen in which eight cops were killed and several others were injured.
Read more
News Reports

Congress calls out MP Smriti Irani for alleged toilet scam in Amethi during 2018-2019 when Rahul Gandhi was the sitting MP

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party shot itself in the foot when it posted a tweet alleging a toilet scam in Amethi under the watch of Smriti Irani.
Read more
News Reports

‘It’s not like Narendra Modi is paying for the temple construction’: Islamists in Pakistan’s Islamabad unite to punish ‘kafirs’

OpIndia Staff -
The construction stopped after a radical extremists razed the boundary wall of the first proposed temple in Islamabad.
Read more
News Reports

Rajnath Singh orders speedy completion of road projects in Ladakh worth Rs. 20,000 crores, BRO instructed to complete strategic DSDBO road in 3 months:...

OpIndia Staff -
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the go-ahead to speed up the completion of the road projects in Ladakh.
Read more
News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Gold smuggling case: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan distances himself and the state government from the raging controversy

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that the said parcel came to the UAE consulate and that the Kerala government had nothing whatsoever to do with it.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

The Wire’s claims that NCPCR saw 8-fold increase in complaints post-Coronavirus outbreak are false: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire has recently been trying to milk the coronavirus pandemic to cast aspersions on Modi government
Read more
Interviews

‘Turn vegan’ anti-slaughter poster in Lucknow featuring goat not related to Eid, claims PETA in an exclusive interview with OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -
A massive controversy was kicked up after the Islamic fundamentalists vehemently protested against the PETA poster in Lucknow which showed a goat urging people to go vegan
Read more

Connect with us

235,110FansLike
400,479FollowersFollow
271,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com