Friday, July 3, 2020
Updated:

Veteran Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at the age of 71

OpIndia Staff

Veteran Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at the age of 71
Ace Choreographer Saroj Khan/ Image Source: Easterneye
Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest late on Thursday night at the age of 71. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra after she encountered breathing complaints on Thursday.

The ace choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest early in the morning at 1.52 am. She was admitted to the hospital on June 17. She had earlier tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.

Reportedly, the veteran choreographer had served the cinema industry for more than four decades. The three-time National Award winner has been credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs, including hits such as Hawa Hawai from Mr India, Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta and Dola Re Dola from Devdas.

Born as Nirmala Nagpal, Saroj Khan began her career by playing the young Shyama onscreen in Nazarana. She soon became a background dancer under the mentorship of dance director B. Sohanlal. After assisting as a dance choreographer for a few years, her first independent work came in Geeta Mera Naam (1974).

Saroj got noticed after she choreographed for Sridevi in Mr. India’s song “Hawa Hawai” (1987). She worked with Sridevi in films like Nagina and Chandni. This was followed by her long-term partnership with Madhuri Dixit in the 1990s in songs like “Ek Do Teen”, “Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar”, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, and “Tamma Tamma”.

Her last rites will be carried out near Ahle Sunnat cemetery in Malad, Mumbai on Friday.

