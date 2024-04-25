Thursday, April 25, 2024
Somaiya Trust takes note of OpIndia report on Islamist views of Somaiya School principal Parveen Shaikh: Details

The trust said it was unaware of the views expressed by Parveen Shaikh which were brought to their notice by the OpIndia article. The trust also said that they don't agree with her views, adding that it is concerning and they are looking into the matter.

The prestigious Somaiya Trust has acknowledged the information provided by OpIndia against Parveen Shaikh, the principal of the reputable private school The Somaiya School located in the Vidyaviyar neighbourhood of Mumbai. She has been using social media to voice her extreme opinions, which include her consistent abuse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unflinching support for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The trust said it was unaware of the views expressed by Parveen Shaikh which were brought to their notice by the OpIndia article. The trust also said that they don’t agree with the views of the school principal, adding that it is concerning and they are looking into the matter.

The trust on 25th April commented on the article and assured, “We were unaware of the sentiments expressed until it was brought to our notice today. We do not agree with such sentiments. It is certainly concerning. We are looking into the matter.”

In the tweet, the trust tagged Samir Somaiya, the president of the Somaiya Vidyavihar Education Trust, who is also the Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, apart from holding some other positions in the ventures run by the trust.

Notably, Somaiya Vidyavihar Education Trust runs the Somaiya School in Vidyaviyar, where Parveen Shaikh is the principal, apart from several other schools. The trust also runs the Somaiya Vidyavihar University, colleges and several other ventures. Somaiya Vidyavihar Education Trust was founded by Padmabhushan awardee Karamshibhai Jethabhai Somaiya in September 1959.

The OpIndia report was published on 24th April which tracked the Islamist views of the principal and her leaning towards anti-Indian elements on social media. She frequently likes Hamas pronouncements endorsing their ‘resistance’ against Israel along with those supporting its senior leadership such as terrorist Ismail Haniyeh. She strikes as an ardent advocate of Hamas who rationalizes all the atrocities it commits as ‘resistance’ or ‘retaliation.’

Parveen Shaikh has an extensive record of “liking” tweets that echo her beliefs. She likewise backs radicals such as Muslim preacher Zakir Naik and Umar Khalid, the mastermind behind the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. She also likes tweets that hold Hindus accountable for attacks on their sacred procession by fundamentalists. She enjoys dehumanizing Hindus by portraying them as beggars in front of Arab countries and supports anti-Ram Mandir sentiments.

OpIndia discovered a nasty tweet from Parveen Shaikh in which she stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “dog” who is ready to fetch a ball at the instruction of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. She even engaged in internet propaganda against him making her dislike of him abundantly clear. She also voiced similar sentiments against Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and referred to the two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders as ‘evil.’

Parveen Shaikh was seen alleging that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan “sold his soul to the devil” in a tweet because he had requested that the Indian government reject any attempts by outsiders to meddle in domestic matters. She appears to have approved of a number of other concerning tweets with her likes. Not only does she seem to be pro-Hamas, but she has also shown support for Indian Islamists. Her employer’s response has now looked to be a sign of hope and promise that justice will be served.

