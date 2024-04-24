Wednesday, April 24, 2024
‘Send your sisters and daughters to Rahul Gandhi to check his masculinity’: Congress leader Pratap Dudhat in Gujarat’s Junagadh

Responding to BJP leader Bhopal Bhavani's objectionable remarks on Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Pratap Dudhat reportedly said people in doubt should send their sisters and daughters to Rahul Gandhi to check his masculinity.

'Send your sisters and daughters to Rahul Gandhi to check his masculinity,' INC's Pratap Dudhat makes ill remarks amid elections
Image- X post Zubin Ashara
3

A video of Congress politician Pratap Dudhat has gone viral, in which he responds to BJP leader Bhupat Bhayani’s statement regarding Rahul Gandhi while also using provocative and controversial language. Bhupat Bhayani used phrases like ‘impotent’ to describe Rahul Gandhi. Responding to that, Dudhat on 24th April said that people in doubt should send their sisters and daughters to Rahul Gandhi to check his masculinity. 

He pondered, “I want to tell the BJP person that the statement you made about Rahul ji, the language you used about Rahul ji, I want to ask you who went there from your house that you came to know that our Rahul Gandhi has this defect?”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticized this comment. Jubin Ashra, Co-Convenor of the Gujarat State BJP Media Department, shared this video with the caption, “Listen to Congress’ views on other people’s sisters and daughters. Congress leader Pratap Dudhat has stated unequivocally that send your daughters to Rahul Gandhi to assess his masculinity. How disgusting is this comment? This is Congress’s DNA, not Pratap Dudhat, talking.”

Pratap Dudhat is a former MLA who was elected to the Savarkundla assembly seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket. He campaigned for the same seat in 2022 but lost to a BJP candidate. He currently serves as the Amreli District Congress President.

What did Bhupat Bhayani say?

Coming to BJP leader Bhupat Bhayani’s statement, the BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi, at the inauguration of an election office of the party in Visavadar, said, “The country cannot be handed over to a eunuch like Rahul Gandhi. Because our lion on the other hand is Narendra Modi.”

He also clarified the matter later. He said, “I intended that Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi cannot be compared. The helm of the country can be entrusted to the hands of capable leaders like Narendrabhai. It was election related and I have freedom of speech. I can put my point before the public. There was no other intention.”

He also clarified that the statement he made was in a personal capacity and that the party had nothing to do with it.

