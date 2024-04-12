Friday, April 12, 2024
UP: Maulana Manzar Ali who was reported missing by wife no 1 and 2 in Lucknow, found living with wife no 3 in Gonda

The first wife and second wife of Maulana Manzar Ali apparently had no idea about each other and had lodged missing complaints separately. However, when the police finally located the Maulana, he was found living with another woman, his third wife.

OpIndia Staff
Maulana Manzar Ali with the cops.
Maulana Manzar Ali with the police, image via Sachin Gupta on X
A peculiar incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow where an investigation into the disappearance of a Maulana (Muslim cleric) named Manzar Ali ended with the revelation of a third marriage. His two wives had registered a First Information Report after he went missing. It was later revealed that he was married to three women. He has now been recovered from Gonda by the authorities.

According to reports, a woman resident from Saadatganj, Lucknow registered a missing report of her Maulana husband with the police on 19th February. She stated that he suddenly vanished from the house on 16th February and didn’t come back. His whereabouts were unknown. The police then started searching for him. Meanwhile, a second female arrived at the police station and began to inquire about her spouse who was also a cleric and claimed that he had been gone for several days without any trace. The parallels between the two cases were then looked into by the cops.

Police inquiry disclosed that the individual both women were concerned about was the same man, Manzar Ali. He has done two Nikah (Islamic marriage) and neither of them was aware of it. Afterwards, the police started looking for his belongings, including his phone. The search added yet another twist to the entire tale. While the police successfully found him in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, further significant developments also came to light.

He was discovered to be with a third woman who was also his wife and in fact had married thrice, however, all three females were kept in the dark and were oblivious of their husband’s multiple marriages. On the other hand, the cleric claimed that he went to the third wife in Gonda since he was having trouble with the first two in Lucknow. He has been handed over to his wives by the police.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

