Friday, July 24, 2020
Home News Reports Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is 'haram', even non-Muslim citizens cannot...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad temple

Zakir Naik further stated that while there was no question of a Muslim living in an Islamic nation spending from his wealth to build a temple, even a non-Muslim living in an Islamic nation should not be allowed to use his money for building a place of worship (for non-Islamic religions).

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Constructing a Hindu temple in Islamic country is 'haram', says Zakir Naik
Islamist preacher Zakir Naik,(L), boundary wall for hindu temple being destroyed in Islamabad (R)
268

After Islamic extremists and fundamentalists impeded the construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad, slamming the Imran Khan government’s decision to fund the project, controversial radical Islamist Zakir Naik has voiced his discontent with the Pakistani government for allowing construction of a temple in Islamabad.

Naik said that the Imran Khan government has committed a sin, as it is haram (forbidden) according to Sharia (Islamic law) for an Islamic nation to pay or donate to a worship house of a non-Muslim, be it a temple or a church.

Speaking at a live session on his Islamic YouTube channel, BelievingBeings, the terror influencer, who fled India to Malaysia in 2016, said that all Muslim scholars, imams and ulemas stood united in their views that “a Muslim cannot donate, support or construct a house of worship of non-Muslims”, and by using Muslim taxpayers money to fund the Krishna temple in Islamabad, Pakistan is committing shirk (sin).

Naik’s YouTube video

“There are several fatwas (rulings) that a Muslim cannot donate or build or support a house of worship of a non-Muslim. Over the ages, scholars have maintained this,” Naik said while answering to questions from his followers and others on his weekly programme.

He furthered that the Quran, the holy book of the Muslims also discourages cooperation “in sins and transgressions”, therefore, if any Muslim associates with the building of any non-Muslism worship place, he is committing a sin.

Even a non-Muslim living in an Islamic nation cannot donate for a place of their worship: Zakir Naik

The fugitive Islamic hate preacher furthered that while there was no question of a Muslim living in an Islamic nation spending from his wealth to build a temple, even a non-Muslim living in an Islamic nation should not be allowed to use his money for building a place of worship (for non-Islamic religions).

Fuqaha (experts in Islamic law) have agreed that even a non-Muslim’s money cannot be used to build a temple in a Muslim land. So where is the question of using Muslim money or taxpayers money (to construct a temple)?” he wondered.

The radical Islamic preacher said that if a non-Muslim house of worship is expanded by a Muslim rule, there is complete justification in destroying it. The Islamic government has no right to build new places of worship for the non-Muslims, but can only protect the existing ones, said Naik.

Politics over the proposed Hindu temple in Islamabad

The politics over the construction of a Krishna temple in Islamabad exposed the hypocrisy of the Imran Khan-led Pakistani government. Days after giving a ‘go-ahead’ for the construction of the Hindu temple in Islamabad and announcing a sanction of 10 crore Pakistani rupees (approximately Indian Rs 4.47 crore) for its construction, the Imran Khan government stopped construction of the boundary wall of the Hindu temple being built in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad citing legal reasons. The Pakistan assembly speaker also batted against the temple construction on Islamic land saying that it is against Islam and an insult to the Islamic kingdom.

It even faced the wrath of the radical Islamists and fundamentalist, who went out of the way to stop the construction of the Hindu temple. A Fatwa was issued against the under-construction temple. Thereafter the radical extremists destroyed the under-construction boundary wall of the temple. Azan was read at the temple site. Videos of Muslim citizens of Pakistan issuing threats and warning against the temple were flooded on social media sites.

If constructed, the temple would have been the first Hindu temple in the Pakistani capital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsZakir Naik video, Zakir Naik statement, Zakir Naik Malaysia

Trending now

News Reports

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad...

OpIndia Staff -
In the YouTube video, Naik is seen saying that he does not support Islamic nations providing land or funds to build temples. He added that Pakistan has committed a sin by allocating land for a Hindu temple and Muslims destroying it are right.
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more

Karan Acharya, the artist behind the Rudra Hanuman portrait, puts life into the cloud, wins hearts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karan Acharya is the same artist who's "Rudra Hanuman" poster had given a lot of heartburns to the usual coterie of liberals

Congress, India Today get together to promote Rahul Gandhi, end up adding imaginary zeroes in social media views. Read details

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In their haste to 're-launch' Rahul Gandhi for the nth time, India Today and Congress IT Cell added imaginary zeroes to the number of views, mistaking millions as crores.

Fact-check: No, Govt of India is not selling 3 Khadi masks for Rs 999

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, several social media users took to Twitter to share images of an advertisement put out by a certain seller, who claims to be selling three Khadi masks for Rs.999.

Haryana man Jumma arrested after confessing that he killed his 5 children over the last 5 years

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After bodies of two teenage sisters found in a canal, their father Jumma confesses that he killed them and 3 other children earlier

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

India and China conduct 17th WMCC meeting virtually, both sides agree on early and complete disengagement of the troops along LAC

OpIndia Staff -
China and India emphasised that they will maintain military and diplomatic dialogue and consultation
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan political crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs debunk claims made by CM Ashok Gehlot of being held hostage by the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel leaders emphasised that Ashok Gehlot must step down from his Chief Ministerial position in the larger interest of the Congress party.
Read more
News Reports

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad...

OpIndia Staff -
In the YouTube video, Naik is seen saying that he does not support Islamic nations providing land or funds to build temples. He added that Pakistan has committed a sin by allocating land for a Hindu temple and Muslims destroying it are right.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi is moving towards herd immunity, experts caution saying antibodies may fade away quickly

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi is moving towards herd immunity & one-third population developed antibodies against coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: Despite 10-day lockdown, Pune’s COVID-19 woes turn from bad to worse

OpIndia Staff -
Pune registered highest single-day spike in the number of cases on the penultimate day of the 10-day lockdown imposed by administration
Read more
Politics

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot threatens mass uprising against the governor, Congress MLAs protest outside Raj Bhawan

OpIndia Staff -
Gehlot has met governor Kalraj Mishra. The governor was also seen interacting with the protesting MLAs in the Raj Bhawan premises.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter’s PIL against Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan dismissed by Allahabad High Court

OpIndia Staff -
The Allahabad High Court quashed the plea filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale observing that the entire petition was filed on the basis of assumptions.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir speaks on Matiullah abduction case, hints at ISI and the army facilitating intimidation of media persons

OpIndia Staff -
Hamid Mir informed that he was unsure about the role of 'non-civilian' authority in the forced disappearance of Matiullah Jan, until segments of his show were 'censored' by those who have been 'historically' accused of executing such abductions.
Read more

Connect with us

237,331FansLike
414,384FollowersFollow
280,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com