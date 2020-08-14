Friday, August 14, 2020
Home Opinions Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsOpinions
Updated:

Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism

So if Wikipedia is not at fault, if secular media is not at fault, whose fault is it? It is you and your memory which is at fault. How dare you remember the religion of the rioters in Bengaluru? You are guilty of thought-crime.

Abhishek Banerjee
Wikipedia refuses to identify the Bengaluru rioters by their religion, calls it 'clashes'
Bengaluru riots, image via India Today
122

Let me start by showing you this famous artwork by MC Escher, titled “Ascending and Descending.” Although he was an artist, MC Escher has a cult following among mathematicians because of the exploration of infinity in his work. So, look closely.

We will come back to what is special about this picture.

The Bengaluru riots of Aug 11, 2020 are still fresh in our memory. But public memory is short. Which is why we have Wikipedia, a website which is now more powerful than any history text book.

Promptly enough, there is now a Wikipedia page for the Bengaluru riots, which begins thus.

- Advertisement -

“Clashes” “Armed assailants”

Who could these people be? Aliens from Mars? Compare to the Wikipedia article on Delhi riots, which takes a much more direct approach towards identifying people.

“Hindu mobs attacking Muslims”

If you think there is a difference in tone between the two articles, you are not alone. So, is Wikipedia biased? No, not at all. To find out why the tone of the two articles is so different, every Indian must read the “Talk” page on this article.

Somebody asks why the religion of the rioters is not being highlighted properly in the Bengaluru article just like it was in the case of Delhi riots?

The stock reply comes from other editors in the form of a question: Which (media) source clearly mentions the religion of the rioters? Are multiple third party sources stating the religion of the rioters?

No! So, don’t blame Wikipedia. They’re blameless. Go somewhere else with your demand.

But where? Secular media sources have not highlighted the religion of the rioters. Why? Because they are committed to “Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb.” They are noble people with the best of intentions who just want peace and harmony to rule in India. Go somewhere else.

Okay, how about “right wing” media sources then? Like Opindia. They’ve not hidden the religion of the rioters. Justice at last, right?

Oops! Forgot to tell you. Opindia is banned from being used as a source on Wikipedia.

So where do you go? Back to Wikipedia? They’re blameless. It’s not their fault you don’t have a source to support your claim.

So if Wikipedia is not at fault, if secular media is not at fault, whose fault is it? It is you and your memory which is at fault. How dare you remember the religion of the rioters in Bengaluru? You are guilty of thoughtcrime.

Now look again at the artwork by MC Escher. In particular to the stairs at the top of the building. Pick any point and follow one set of those human-like figures facing one way. They just go up and up, always ascending, but somehow ending up at exactly the same point. Now follow the other set of human like figures facing the other way. They just go down and down, always descending the same stairs but somehow ending up exactly at the same point.

That’s secularism.

The truth goes round and round, always appearing to get somewhere. When in reality it is getting nowhere.

The same with all other narratives of Indian secularism. You want to say that Hindus suffered oppression during 800 years of Islamic rule? Go find a reputable historian to support your claim. But wait! Don’t forget that “reputable” historian is defined to mean a historian who rejects your claim.

Good luck proving your claim now. They’ve got all bases covered. You can keep ascending or descending the impossible staircase of Indian secularism. You’ll never reach the top, or the bottom. You can only let go of the truth and accept Big Secularism into your heart.

As George Orwell would have said, War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery and Ignorance is Strength.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengaluru riots, wikipedia bias, Bengaluru KG Halli riots
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism

Abhishek Banerjee -
Wikipedia's blatant religious bias is glaringly evident in their articles of Bengaluru and Delhi riots.
Read more
Law

SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, could land him in jail for up to 6 months: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets against the CJI
Read more

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.

Bengaluru riots: Kaleem Pasha, close aide of Congress leader KJ George arrested for instigating riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kaleem Pasha is the husband of Irshad Begum, a BBMP corporator from Nagavara ward. He was arrested by Bengaluru police on Thursday along with 60 others for instigating the August 11 violence in the city.

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh

Chinese media publishes propaganda of Pakistan’s Ambassador to China but refuses to carry India’s rebuttal: Here are the full details

Media OpIndia Staff -
A day after first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Chinese state media runs Pakistani propaganda

Recently Popular

News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
Politics

Sambit Patra gets attacked by ‘liberals’ after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies following a television debate

OpIndia Staff -
Congress supporters and 'liberals' attacked BJP leader Sambit Patra after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi suffered major cardiac arrest and passed away soon after he was on a television debate.
Read more
Social Media

#BringBackAnandRanganathan trends as users protest Twitter declaring a Quranic verse ‘hateful’ and blocking Dr Anand Ranganathan who posted the verse

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter claimed that citing a Quranic verse is against the rules of the platform and is 'hateful conduct'.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

After Air Force wrote a letter against Netflix movie, Gunjan Saxena says no gender bias experienced by her in the IAF

OpIndia Staff -
Gunjan Saxena said that the Indian Air Force is an organisation with strong cultural and moral ethos and it did not perpetuate gender discrimination
Read more
Media

Some ‘liberals’ who wanted ‘contempt of court’ proceedings against those they did not agree with, but are now defending Prashant Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -
The guilty verdict against Prashant Bhushan has, along expected lines, set the proverbial cat among the pigeons.
Read more
Opinions

Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism

Abhishek Banerjee -
Wikipedia's blatant religious bias is glaringly evident in their articles of Bengaluru and Delhi riots.
Read more
News Reports

My family has lived here for 50 years, I considered Muslims my brothers: MLA breaks down while narrating how his house was burnt down...

OpIndia Staff -
The Pulkeshinagar MLA's house was attacked by a violent Muslim mob with weapons, patrol bombs, and stones.
Read more
Media

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams India Today for its ‘sting operation’ on Air India, says action already taken against touts selling tickets at...

OpIndia Staff -
Air India has been extremely vigilant and has time and again repeatedly warned citizens against such touts who were soliciting customers
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Controversy erupts after SP pressurises priests to place photo of Jesus Christ inside the Garbhagriha of Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
News Reports

When Prashant Bhushan wanted those he didn’t agree with to be jailed for contempt of court

OpIndia Staff -
'PIL Activist' Prashant Bhushan has been found guilty on charges of Contempt of Court by the Supreme Court of India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dravidian politics’ in turmoil: All you need to know about Periyar’s grandson joining BJP and DMK facing heat over Skanda Sashit Kavasam row

OpIndia Staff -
DMK maintained silence over insult of a devotional song, while the BJP demanded the blocking of the Hinduphobic channel
Read more
News Reports

FIR on Meerut’s former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi who announced a bounty of Rs 51 lakh for Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head

OpIndia Staff -
Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi had announced Rs 51 lakhs reward for whoever beheads Naveen for his post that was considered 'blasphemy' by Islamists.
Read more
News Reports

US Justice Dept accuses Yale University of discrimination against Asian Americans and White applicants in their admission process

OpIndia Staff -
The US Justice Department has accused Yale University of violating the federal civil rights by discriminating against White and Asian Americans in its admission procedure.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
429,703FollowersFollow
300,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com