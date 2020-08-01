Saturday, August 1, 2020
Home News Reports Congress leader Jitu Patwari spreads fake news claiming that PM Narendra Modi is flying...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Congress leader Jitu Patwari spreads fake news claiming that PM Narendra Modi is flying in a luxurious private jet: Read details

The image that Jitu Patwari used to allege that PM Modi is flying in a luxurious plane, is actually taken from the website of Deer Jet, a chartered flight operator.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
245

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari resorted to spreading fake news today to criticise prime minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet posted on 1st August afternoon, the former Minister alleged that while Railways is being sold, PM Modi is travelling in a luxurious aircraft. Posting the interiors of a luxurious cabin of an aircraft, Jitu Patwari said, ‘even though the PM comes from a tea seller background, he will make India a world leader only if we give him better facilities’.

He also added, ‘a view of the interiors of the plane’, suggesting that the image shows the interiors of PM Modi’s aircraft.

Although the image shows a very luxurious looking interiors of an aircraft, a quick image search on the Internet busted the lies of the Congress leader. Because, the image that Jitu Patwari used to allege that PM Modi is flying in a luxurious plane, is actually taken from the website of Deer Jet, a chartered flight operator. The image shows the 787 Dream Jet, an Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet that has been configured as a luxurious business jet by the company. At the time of its launch in 2016, it was known as the only privately owned Boeing 787, which was not used for scheduled commercial flights.

The image used by Jitu Tawari on Deer Jet website

A video of the jet shot during its display at Dubai Air show 2017 can been watched below, and it is clear that this business jet has no relation with PM Modi or India.

The Prime Minister of India currently uses a Boeing 747 operated by Air India for his long-distance international travel. For shorter distances by PM and other VVIPs, the Indian Air Force operates three Boeing Business Jets. The Air India Boeing 747 planes are known as Air India One, with the call sign AIC001, when the PM is flying.

As the Boeing 747 planes are aging, the government of India had selected the Boeing 777-300 (Extended Range) as replacement for international travel by PM, President and other VVIPs. These two are not new acquisitions, but from the excessive purchase of aircraft made for Air India during the UP government. The UPA govt had purchased much more then need number of planes for both Air India mand India Airlines, which is one of the primary reason of the current unviable stage of Air India which has been merged with Indian Airlines.

Air India had purchased 12 Boeing 777s, out of which two were chosen for VVIP services and sent back to USA to retrofitting equipment and facilities needed for such service. The planes have undergone significant modifications since then, and one of them is scheduled to be delivered later this month, while the other one will arrive in the next month. The planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems and Self-Protection Suites (SPS), apart from communications facilities similar to the systems available on the Air Force One, the aircraft used by American president.

Boeing 777-300 readied as Air India One

Current Boeing 747 jets of Air India used by the PM were regular passenger jets, and that’s why they do not have such advanced facilities. The new planes are being specifically customised for VVIP travel, and as they need not carry large number of passengers like regular commercial flights, it is expected that the Boeing 777s will provide better comfort to its passengers as compared to regular commercial flights. But images of interiors of the new Air India One planes are not available yet, the image used by Jitu Patwari is not from those planes.

The claim that Railways is being sold is also completely false. The Indian Railways has decided to allow private operators to run passenger trains on its network, but that does not mean the Railways has been sold. The railway infrastructure like tracks, signalling, stations continue to be owned by Indian Railways, while private operators only run trains using them, just like private airlines and bus operators run from govt owned airports and bus depots. Private companies already run freight trains on Indian Railways network, and now that has been extended to passenger trains.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Government and Policy

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Opinions Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India

Ayodhya Diaries: When Nehru tried to impose his ‘Aurangzeb diktat’, an ICS officer KK Nair refused to budge

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement spearheaded by KK Nair was later continued by the likes of LK Advani, Ashok Kumar, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, and Uma Bharti.

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

Satire THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah

‘This house is on sale due to fear of members of a particular community’: Posters come up on houses of Hindus in riot-affected areas...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in riot-affected areas in Delhi are living under a constant fear of being persecuted by members belonging to a particular community

Recently Popular

Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s party was attended by a politician’s son a night before his alleged suicide, they had a heated argument: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Late Amar Singh had beaten Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar black-and-blue for making personal remarks at a party in 2000: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Late Amar Singh had narrated how had beaten Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for using abusive language at a party in 2000
Read more
News Reports

JNU ‘student’ Umar Khalid questioned by Delhi Police in connection with Delhi Riots case, mobile phone seized

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR registered against Umar Khalid said that the Delhi Riots were a preplanned conspiracy hatched by the JNU Scholar and his associates.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Jitu Patwari spreads fake news claiming that PM Narendra Modi is flying in a luxurious private jet: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari uses photo of a private chartered plane claiming that it is used by PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Government and Policy

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more
Opinions

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India
Read more
Editor's picks

Ayodhya Diaries: When Nehru tried to impose his ‘Aurangzeb diktat’, an ICS officer KK Nair refused to budge

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement spearheaded by KK Nair was later continued by the likes of LK Advani, Ashok Kumar, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, and Uma Bharti.
Read more
Politics

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh dies at the age of 64

OpIndia Staff -
Amar Singh dies after prolonged illness. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore. His daughters and wife were by his side.
Read more
News Reports

Incentive scheme for mobile phone & component manufacturing a huge success, production of ₹11.50 lakh crore and export of ₹7 lakh crore expected in...

OpIndia Staff -
22 mobile phone and component manufacturing companies have filed applications under the PLI Scheme, to bring ₹11,000 crore investment
Read more
Media

Hypocrisy in the time of pandemic: How NDTV shames Hindus during a temple festival but did the opposite during Eid

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV, like the rest of the mainstream media, regularly attacks Hindu traditions and festivals while giving others a free pass.
Read more

Connect with us

238,408FansLike
419,317FollowersFollow
287,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com