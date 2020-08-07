After the Bhoomi Pujan and Shilanyas by PM Modi on August 5, construction giant Larsen and Toubro is soon going to start building the temple by digging the site to lay the foundation, says a report published on the Economic Times.

The first floor of the Ram Mandir is reportedly going to come up in the next one and a half year. The digging of the temple site is likely to start after the monsoons get over and may take about 4-5 months for completion. The laying of foundation, on the other hand, may take another 6-8 months as per the estimates and it would take another 6-8 months to complete the first of the three floors of the Ram Mandir.

The entire Ram Mandir to be completed in 36-40 months

The entire temple is expected to completed in the span of 36-40 months, with the remaining two floors taking another 18 months for completion and finishing of the temple requiring another 4 months.

As per Ayodhya Temple Trustee Anil Mishra, the trust will first seek the official permission from the Ayodhya Development Authority for the layout plan of the temple, for which a fee of Rs 2 crore will be paid. He also added that most of the stones needed for the temple are already carved and ready.

“The temple trust will also make arrangements for getting more stones as the size of the temple has almost doubled from its original plan. About 20 per cent more stones will be required. L&T is already on the job at the temple site and soon their earth moving machines and other equipment will arrive for the digging up of the site for laying the foundation,” Mishra was quoted by the ET report.

Mishra said the temple will be predominantly made of the Bansi Paharpur stone. L&T and the Sompura family will work together on the project, Mishra added. Ashish Sompura is the one who has prepared the revised design of the temple. L&T will construct the architectural design made by Sompura.

The ET report also stated that the Ram Temple is going to be bigger than the Somnath Temple and any of the Akshardham Temples. The original model by the VHP was revised in the Sompura design, making the proposed temple bigger and taller, with added ‘shikharas’.