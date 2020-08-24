Monday, August 24, 2020
Home News Reports Police officer Anthony Michael beat up Sadhu Saravanan as his activities prevented conversion of...
News Reports
Updated:

Police officer Anthony Michael beat up Sadhu Saravanan as his activities prevented conversion of Hindus, claims Hindu Makkal Katchi

A campaign seeking CBI inquiry has been launched. Emails are being sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of the issue. Prime Minister's Office attention has also been drawn towards the incident on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu Makkal Katchi claims Sadhu Saravanan was beaten up because he worked against Christian Conversion
Sub-inspector Antony Michael (L) allegedly thought that sadhu Saravanan (R) was obstructing church activities
1

A 42-year-old Hindu sadhu – Saravanan had ended his life yesterday out of humiliation and torture near Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s village, after a group of policemen led by a local sub-inspector Anthony Micheal humiliated the Hindu Sadhu.

Today, a right-wing Hindu nationalist party in Tamil Nadu, the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) held a demonstration in Salem demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident. According to a report by Swarajya, the local organiser of the event, CM Manikandan, has alleged sub-inspector Antony Michael, who abetted the Hindu Sadhu to suicide, had beaten up the latter, as his activities were obstructing conversion efforts made by local church people.

“There is a church in the locality. Not many were going to it and the sadhu was held responsible for it. So, Michael beat him up to ensure he would not be a hurdle,” the HMK leader claimed.

The Hindu nationalist party members were probably alluding that since Saravanan tackled people complaining of being possessed by ghosts with his divine healing and holy pendant, the evangelists could not entice them to the local church, which under ordinary circumstances would stand a chance. Because of this, he was being seen as a hurdle to the church’s activities.

Hindu Sadhu Saravanan commits suicide after police officer Anthony Michael thrashes and humiliates him

- Advertisement -

We reported how on August 14, when Saravanan was treating two women, possessed by evil spirits, at his home, when SI Anthony Michael rushed to the spot and allegedly thrashed him after abusing him. Following the attack on him, the Hindu Sadhu went missing the next morning. As local people and his friends began a search next day, his friends received his video on Whatsapp in which he said that the police beating had led to his depression.

Later, on 15th August his decomposed body was found in that area and the police found a mobile near the body. “Sub-inspector Anthony Michael beat me up thinking he can do anything with the power he got,” the sadhu alleged in the video.

Family alleged police brutality as the reason for Sadhu’s death

The son and daughter of victim Saravanan had also said to the local media that the SI had brutally attacked their father.

Voices demanding justice for Saravanan gets louder on social media

A campaign seeking CBI inquiry has been launched. Emails are being sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of the issue. Prime Minister’s Office attention has also been drawn towards the incident on social media. Hashtags like #JusticeForSaravanan and #ArrestAntonyMichael have been trending on Twitter, with Netizens demanding justice for the Hindu saint. The enraged social media users have also pointed out how the media in Tamil Nadu have chosen silence over the death as in this case the deceased is a Hindu.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHindu Makkal Katchi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more

Delusional and wrong every single time: Meet William Dalrymple, Leftist ‘historian’ who promotes ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ with missionary zeal

Specials K Bhattacharjee -
William Dalrymple is being credited for convincing Bloomsbury India to withdraw the book on the Delhi Riots.

Zero loss Kapil Sibal: Targets Rahul Gandhi after media reports, retracts after Rahul Gandhi ‘personally assures’ there was no need to outrage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The tweet by Kapil Sibal castigating the Gandhi scion had attracted resentment from several Congress loyalists

For how long will Muslims remain slave of Congress’ ‘janeudhari’ leadership: Asaduddin Owaisi rubs salt on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s wounds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Muslim leaders in Congress and asked them for long will they continue to be slaves of the party's 'janeudhari' leadership.

3 possible explanations why Congress seems to be imploding and a war is brewing between the old and new guard

Politics Editorial Desk -
It should also be kept in mind that while old leaders like Sibal dissent, young and uncouth leaders like Hardik Patel support the Rahul Gandhi camp.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
Read more
News Reports

Those Ganpati idols deserved ‘sthapana’ and ‘visarjan’: How Divy Pandey in Bahrain immersed the idols broken by burqa-clad lady

Nirwa Mehta -
A week after burqa-clad lady in Bahrain broke the Ganpati idols in the supermarket in Bahrain, Divya Pandey, an Indian currently living in Bahrain has given them the 'visarjan' they deserved.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Police officer Anthony Michael beat up Sadhu Saravanan as his activities prevented conversion of Hindus, claims Hindu Makkal Katchi

OpIndia Staff -
Police officer Antony Michael has abetted Sadhu Saravanan to suicide as he felt latter was hindering conversion efforts by church, claims political party.
Read more
News Reports

Madam has to continue until the election takes place: Congress Working Committee member KH Muniyappa

Jinit Jain -
The 7-hours-long meeting of the CWC decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the party in her capacity as interim Congress president
Read more
News Reports

Determined to become Gandhi and Mandela, Prashant Bhushan repeats that he stands by his remarks undermining faith in the judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court of India had granted Prashant Bhushan a time window of 3-4 days which ends today .
Read more
News Reports

The drama continues as Congress leader writes a letter in blood to Sonia Gandhi: Read what he wants

OpIndia Staff -
Sandeep Tanwar, an Ex Congress candidate from Delhi Cantt., wrote a letter in blood, asking Sonia Gandhi to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as party president.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more
Social Media

Congress trolls fume over communication fiasco, call NDTV ‘Godi media’: Read why

Anurag -
Angered at the 'colluding with BJP' claim, Congress supporters vent anger at NDTV, call it 'Godi media'.
Read more
Specials

Delusional and wrong every single time: Meet William Dalrymple, Leftist ‘historian’ who promotes ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ with missionary zeal

K Bhattacharjee -
William Dalrymple is being credited for convincing Bloomsbury India to withdraw the book on the Delhi Riots.
Read more
News Reports

Zero loss Kapil Sibal: Targets Rahul Gandhi after media reports, retracts after Rahul Gandhi ‘personally assures’ there was no need to outrage

OpIndia Staff -
The tweet by Kapil Sibal castigating the Gandhi scion had attracted resentment from several Congress loyalists
Read more
Social Media

The Wire journalist Rohini Singh attacks ANI for story broken by NDTV, hails NDTV after realising they did it first

OpIndia Staff -
A political turmoil was set off within the Congress party after NDTV reported that Rahul Gandhi has accused the dissenters of conspiring with the BJP. Later the statement was denied.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,309FollowersFollow
310,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com