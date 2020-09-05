Saturday, September 5, 2020
Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

Nayana recollects how when their son was born on January 16, 2020, Qureshi had outrightly refused to allow Nayana to keep a Hindu name for her son.

Moin Qureshi tortures Hindu wife to embrace Islam (courtesy: Twitter)
The Ahmedabad police have filed an FIR against one Muslim youth named Moin Qureshi on the basis of the complaint lodged against him by his wife accusing him of cheating. Qureshi’s wife Nayana (name changed), who is a Hindu by birth, said that her husband lured her into the marriage by promising her that she would never be forced to give up Hinduism and embrace Islam. Later, however, Moin Qureshi allegedly started torturing and pressuring Nayana to convert to Islam.

Based on her complaint, the Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi, under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC and started investigating the matter.

The copy of FIR filed with Ahmedabad police
The copy of FIR filed with Ahmedabad police

In a video, which has emerged online, Nayana narrates what exactly transpired with her. Speaking in Gujarati, Nayana says that before marriage Qureshi claimed of living in Ahmedabad’s posh area called Shahibaug, but later it emerged that Qureshi lived in some area called Dudheshwar. 

She furthers that Qureshi promised her that she won’t be forced to convert to Islam and can continue with Hinduism after marriage. For the first one and a half years, Qureshi kept to his words, but things changed after that.

The Hindu girl who has now been staying with her parents for the last one and a half month said that their marriage got solemnised in the court in February 2017. In 2018, during Ramzan, Qureshi started pressuring her to take up Islam. He started picking up fights with her over petty things.

On January 16, 2020, when her son was born, Qureshi outrightly refused to allow Nayana to keep a Hindu name for her son. Nayana recollects how after the birth of their child, their relationship became more strained. When she confided in her mother about her problems she was asked to compromise. On July 23, 2020, Qureshi took Nayana and their son to her parent’s house and left them there. Since then Nayana, along with her son has been living with her parents. Accusing her husband of mentally torturing her, Nayana has sought justice.

