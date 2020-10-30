The rage amidst the rabid Islamists against the French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks against Islamic terrorism and his government’s severe measures to nip Jihadi violence in its bud, has been rising. Islamic fundamentalists Thursday took to the streets in Berlin, Germany. SV News shared a video on Twitter where a crowd of radical Muslims are seen chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ to protest against the French President.

HAPPENING NOW: Crowds gather in #Berlin, Germany, chanting “Allahu Akbar” — in protest of President Marcon of #France which experienced multiple terror attacks today. pic.twitter.com/l3g3oLFcXu — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 29, 2020

The rally took place on Hermannplatz in the Neukölln district. Róża Maria Thun, a Polish politician also took to Twitter to share the news.

To jednak jest fascynujące jak szybko ta pieśń buntu przyjmuje się w europejskich stolicach😂 Tu👇🏻#Berlin TERAZ #piekloklobiet #osiemgwiazd pic.twitter.com/ISZp9TiD7A — Róża Thun (@rozathun) October 29, 2020

Car accident reported immediately after radical Islamists protest against Macron in Berlin

According to reports, almost immediately after the protest in Berlin, a car reportedly drove into a group of people on a pavement in Kempen, in Germany’s district of North Rhine-Westphalia, killing one person and injuring at least three. Local police took to Twitter to inform the public that a road has been closed following a major accident in Kempen.

Schwerer Verkehrsunfall in #Kempen #St. Hubert



Die Tönisberger Straße ist zwischen der B 9 und Hülser Straße gesperrt.



Unsere Meldung: https://t.co/nTLcm8fibt pic.twitter.com/TCbpp33tAc — Polizei NRW VIE (@polizei_nrw_vie) October 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, taking inspiration from the fellow Muslims across the world, members of the Muslim community in our country also have hit the streets to protest over French President Emmanuel Macron’s strong reaction against the Islamic terror.

Indian Muslims join Muslim brethren in Islamic countries to protest against France

While the Aligarh Muslim University students, who had unwarrantedly protested against the CAA and had wanted to dig ‘Hindutva ki Kabar’, held protest marches in opposition to French President’s comments against radical Islam, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) asked Muslims of the country to boycott French products.

In Bhopal, Congress MLA organised a protest of thousands of Muslims. Muslims in Bhindi Bazaar of Mumbai posted images of French President on the streets of the city, walked and drove on these posters as a mark of protest against Macron after he had condemned the Islamic terror attack on a French teacher who was beheaded by his student for showing Charlie Hebdo caricatures.

Why has the French President come in the line of fire?

The attacks against French President comes days after Macron had made a sensational speech saying that “Islam is a religion that is in crisis today all over the world”,” plagued by radical temptations and by a yearning for a reinvented jihad which is the destruction of the other”.

Macron had made a historic statement following the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty’s killing, who was beheaded by an Islamic terrorist for showing Charlie Hebdo caricatures to his students.

After the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support poured in for the deceased teacher across the French communities who took to streets to condemn the killing of Samuel Paty.

However, the historic speech by Macron and his pronouncements to tackle Islamic terror had infuriated many Islamic countries, with many Islamic countries, especially Turkey and Pakistan took the lead to denounce the French President.