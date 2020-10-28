A case of forced conversion has come to light in Baroda, Meo area in Alwar in Rajasthan. As per the reports, Mein Chand, a Dalit, was converted to Islam and named Mohammad Inas in Ferozpur, Jhirka area, Haryana. He was also given a place to live in Haryana by those who lured him to convert. Chand has alleged that he was forced to attend Jamaat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chand, a victim of forced conversion, said that people from Ibrahimbas often visited his village. He was forcefully taken to Ibrahimbas, where he was circumcised and converted to Islam. He further added that the accused told him Dalits do not have respect in Hinduism, but in Islam, everyone is equal, and he will get the desired respect in Islam. He was given a new identity and address after conversion. He also alleged that his wife was also converted to Islam.

Times Now quoted an official who said Inas filed a complaint in the court that he was forcefully converted to Islam and wants to reconverted to Hinduism. An order has been issued to file a case against the accused and initiate an investigation.

Conversion cases are on the rise

In recent times, several cases have emerged in the country where people were lured to convert into Islam. Many Love Jihad cases have come to light across the country. In August, a nexus was busted by UP Police, where several Love Jihad cases were reported from a single colony in Kanpur. On 27th October, Nikita Tomar, a student from Faridabad, was shot dead by Taufeeq for refusing to convert and marry.