The furore over the brutal killing of a 21-year-old Hindu girl named Nikita Tomar in Faridabad, Haryana has been growing. Expressing his fury over the state administration for slackening the investigation into the perpetrated crime, the brother of the deceased has demanded immediate action against the accused. “Hindu ki beti hain toh koi kuch bhi karega kya”, lambasted Nikita’s brother alleging that had it been a Muslim victim and a Hindu perpetrator, the entire administration would have been on its feet to punish the criminals.

Demanding assurance from the administration that their demands would be met and justice would be served quickly, the bereaved brother said that if the administration fails to act on time they will do the needful to avenge Nikita’s brutal murder.

The brother said that when Nikita was abducted earlier, the family had then too lodged an FIR, but the administration did not ensure punishment and they had to take back the case. “Were they waiting for our daughter to die?” lambasted the brother, asking the police to nab the second accused as soon as possible. “The second accused in the case is still on the run, we demand that he is arrested immediately and strict action is taken against the perpetrators,” said the brother.

Tauseef alias Sajid introduced himself as Rahul, clicked obscene pictures and used it to pressurise her to embrace Islam

We reported how the FIR filed by the victim on 25th October 2020, revealed that the main accused Sajid alias Tauseef who had introduced himself to the girl as Rahul had been harassing her since July 25, 2020. It was reported how Sajid had clicked obscene pictures of the victim and was using it to blackmail her to convert to Islam and marry him. The victim in her FIR had accused Sajid of forcefully confining and raping her.

Family demands SIT investigation

The victim’s relative has also testified that Tauseef alias Sajid started harassing Nikita three years ago. A few months back, too, a complaint was lodged against him for harassment and molestation. However, the family later dropped the case.

Lately, the accused again allegedly started hounding her and pressuring her to embrace Islam. The relative confirmed that the accused initially wanted to abduct her but killed her when she resisted to his demands. The family has now demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be constituted to probe the case.

CCTV footage shows two assailants shooting at Nikita Tomar in broad daylight in Faridabad

Earlier in the day, a CCTV footage had shown how two assailants had shot the 21-year-old student in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. In the video, which went viral on social media, the assailant could be seen stepping out of his car and pulling out his revolver. Nikita is seen struggling to get free and manages to flee for a brief moment before the accused grabs her again. While Nikita struggles to free herself from the man, he then shoots her in the point-blank range. The other accused too got out of the car and pulled Tauseef back into the car. The duo then fled the crime scene.

A resident of SGM Nagar, Nikita was a final year B.Com student. After the incident, Nikita was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Speaking about the incident, ACP (Ballabgarh) Jaiveer Rathi had informed that the primary accused in the case had been arrested. As per latest reports, the second accused, who was seen helping the murderer escape in a white car, has been arrested.

As per reports, Rehan, the second accused has been nabbed from Haryana’s Nuh. CM Manohar Lal Khattar has already ordered an SIT investigation into the case.