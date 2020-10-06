Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: Muhammad Azmat with a group of armed men try to rape a Hindu...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Muhammad Azmat with a group of armed men try to rape a Hindu girl in Sindh, brutally kill father for attempting to stop them

Pakistan police, instead of providing any sort of help to the victim or registering a case against the perpetrators, have arrested the family of deceased who were insisting to report the case.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image, courtesy: Pragativadi
7

Reports on forced abduction, rape, conversion and oppression of Hindu minorities have continued to pour in from the terror state of Pakistan. According to activist Rahat Austin, working in Pakistan, in yet another incident of brutality against minorities, a Hindu father was killed by a group of armed men in Pakistan’s Sindh province as he tried to save his daughter from the perpetrators.

The Pakistani activist said that the group of armed men led by one Muhammad Azmat forcefully entered Shiva Kohli’s house and tried to rape his daughter. When the girl’s father tried to resist the assault on his daughter, Muhammad Azmat and his accomplices brutally tortured and killed the old Hindu man.

The activist, further highlighting the plight of the minority Hindus in Pakistan, informed that the Pakistan police, instead of providing any sort of help to the victim or registering a case against the perpetrators, have arrested the family of deceased who were insistent on reporting the case in Tando Gulam Ali, Badin.

In a similar case reported from Pakistan’s Sindh on June 2, six armed men entered the 13-year-old Hindu girl Permi Bheel’s house, beat up her family and took her away. The Hindu girl was brutally raped the entire night on gunpoint by these 6 men while her family kept searching for her, crying for help.

In the same month, another 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted in Hala Mitiari, of Sindh province Pakistan. In a video shared by Rahat Austin, the mother of the abducted girl was seen broken down with grief. She kept on saying that “It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country.” As per the activist, the 14-year-old Nasiban was taken for sexual exploitation and forced conversion to Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistani hindu girl raped
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

From COVID-deniers to flouting social distancing: How Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Farm Bills rallies could be next superspreader hotspots

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tested positive for the Coronavirus on Tuesday after sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

‘It is like Draupadi’s Cheerharan’: Four get life imprisonment for gang-raping Dalit woman in Alwar, Rajasthan while husband held hostage

OpIndia Staff -
In April 2019, a Dalit woman was gang-raped by four men in front of her husband and videos of the heinous crime circulated.
Read more

Assam: Ex-Assam Police DIG PK Dutta arrested from Nepal in SI recruitment scam

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The former DIG, who is said to be the alleged mastermind in the exams question paper leak scandal, had been on the run after the incident came to the fore on September 20.

Hathras hearing: UP govt files affidavit asking Court-monitored CBI probe, SC asks for a response on its witness protection plan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has asked the UP government to file an affidavit detailing the protection granted to the victim's family, lawyer being provided to the family and the scope of the High Court in the case.

Bahujan support group continues to school Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar on how not to hog the limelight and hijack the stage

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The response of the Bahujan group comes after Swara Bhaskar's tweet wherein she expressed her 'grief' on being targetted for leading the movement.

India Today speaks half truth in their ‘fact check’ to shield Rahul and Priyanka as they laughed their way to Hathras

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Gandhi scions were seen laughing on their way to Hathras in the viral video which India Today fact-checked.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Manish Shukla shot dead in front of police station, governor summons ACS (Home) and DGP due to worsening law &...

OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer and BJP councilor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants at the party office on Sunday evening
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Republic TV releases audio tapes of AIIMS’ Dr Sudhir Gupta which contradict his current stand

OpIndia Staff -
While hinting at the 'loopholes' in autopsy and the 'contamination' of the crime scene, Dr Sudhir Gupta had concluded on August 22 that the evidence was not 'suitable' to perform further 'forensic examination with sanctity.'
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: Muhammad Azmat with a group of armed men try to rape a Hindu girl in Sindh, brutally kill father for attempting to stop...

OpIndia Staff -
Reports on forced abduction, rape, conversion and oppression of Hindu minorities have continued to pour in from the terror state of Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Who will hold banner and appear on TV? Mumbai Congress workers ‘protesting’ over Hathras fight among each other

OpIndia Staff -
Two local Congress leaders had started fighting over who will hold the banner and give a media byte on the Hathras incident.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi attends mass gathering for anti-farm bills protests after sharing stage with Coronavirus positive Punjab Minister a day earlier

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has not only landed himself in trouble but has also jeopardised the lives of thousands for the sake of petty politics.
Read more
Politics

From COVID-deniers to flouting social distancing: How Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Farm Bills rallies could be next superspreader hotspots

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tested positive for the Coronavirus on Tuesday after sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who shared stage with Rahul Gandhi on Monday tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A day before testing positive for coronavirus, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had said in a rally that masks hardly mattered
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Calicut medical college students protest against controversial order over Raksha Bandhan in govt medical colleges

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala State Medical Education Director Dr Ramla Beevi has stated that no groups were ever banned from conducting any celebrations and the order only asked for prior permission before holding events.
Read more
News Reports

‘It is like Draupadi’s Cheerharan’: Four get life imprisonment for gang-raping Dalit woman in Alwar, Rajasthan while husband held hostage

OpIndia Staff -
In April 2019, a Dalit woman was gang-raped by four men in front of her husband and videos of the heinous crime circulated.
Read more
News Reports

NCW issues notice to Digvijay Singh, Swara Bhaskar and Amit Malviya seeking explanation for revealing identity of the Hathras victim

OpIndia Staff -
The NCW has sought explanation from Bhaskar, Singh and Malviya regarding their social media posts in which the identity of the Hathras victim was revealed.
Read more
Editor's picks

Assam: Ex-Assam Police DIG PK Dutta arrested from Nepal in SI recruitment scam

OpIndia Staff -
The former DIG, who is said to be the alleged mastermind in the exams question paper leak scandal, had been on the run after the incident came to the fore on September 20.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Six-year-old Hathras girl dies after being raped by cousin in Aligarh

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the deceased minor girl placed her body at the Sadabad-Baldev road and protested, alleging that the police have arrested the wrong person.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,655FollowersFollow
17,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com