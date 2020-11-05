Thursday, November 5, 2020
Home News Reports Hyderabad church converting sponsored children by ‘providing religion’? NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint: Read...
News Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad church converting sponsored children by ‘providing religion’? NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint: Read details

While the provision for accommodation, food, study etc for a sponsored child is normal, what is controversial is the provision of religion, along with spiritual knowledge

OpIndia Staff
Diocese of Nalgonda
1

A “special agreement” signed between the Diocese of Nalgonda in Hyderabad and Joseph Chevalier Foundation of Canada has come to light, where it talks about ‘providing religion’ to the children sponsored by fund granted by the foundation. Legal activist group Legal Rights Observatory has lodged a complaint regarding the complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Priyank Kanoogo, the Chairperson of NCPCR, informed on Twitter that they have received the complaint filed by LRO. The group said that it has sought an investigation to know how many kids have been provided religion by the Diocese.

The agreement in question was signed on 7th October 2008, between the Gatineau, Quebec, Canada based Mgr Joseph Chevalier Foundation and Hyderabad based Diocese of Nalgonda. It says that the agreement is required by the Canadian government to ensure that money spent abroad by Canadian foundations are done as per strict contractual arrangement between parties defining the specific reasons why the monies are given and the specific ways by which these money transfers are spent according to very strict procedures in India that can be verified and attested by third parties.

In a very condescending tone, the agreement states that traditional children in lower caste families are denied access to education in India. It says, “woman and specially the girl child are deprived of the education and historically evils are still perpetrated.”

It says that sponsoring education of a child means helping child of one of the lower castes. After that the agreement mentions that by way of sponsoring, accommodation, food, medicine, study, games and recreation, spiritual knowledge and religion are provided to them. The sponsoring programme is part of the pastoral plan of the diocese as a new way of being church.

While the provision for accommodation, food, study etc for a sponsored child is normal, what is controversial is the provision of religion, along with spiritual knowledge. Moreover, it says that this programme is part of the pastoral plan of the diocese as a new way of being church.

This language indicates that along with providing education for lower caste children, the diocese is also indulging in religious conversion of the children, or at least grooming towards accepting which is a violation of norms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Yes, every arrest is not the same for the non-Left, just like every death is not the same for you. Drop the hypocrisy

Editorial Desk -
The Left wants the non-Left and even the BJP to express the same anguish when left journalists are hounded - here is why that is an unfair ask
Read more
News Reports

Murky history of Konkan Range, under which Alibaug police station comes, where Arnab Goswami was taken after arrest: Sheena Bora and Parambir Singh

OpIndia Staff -
After arrest, Arnab Goswami was taken to Alibaug police station, that comes under the Konkan Range, Raigad, where after hours of custody, the police produced him in court.
Read more

Haryana: Priest attacked by goons with a cricket bat, admitted to Mathura hospital in a critical condition

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The brutal assault with a cricket bat has left the priest heavily injured. His family has admitted him in a hospital in Mathura.

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami in it

Fresh FIR filed by Mumbai police against Arnab Goswami alleging he had assaulted a lady police officer during his arrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vendetta of the Maharashtra Government against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami continues unabated

Watch: Mumbai Police kicks the door of Arnab Goswami’s residence, assaults his family and forcefully drag him out of his house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video shows how Mumbai police had assaulted Arnab Goswami and his family while arresting him at his residence in Mumbai

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected
Read more
Editor's picks

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Hyderabad church converting sponsored children by ‘providing religion’? NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Agreement between Diocese of Nalgonda in Hyderabad and Joseph Chevalier Foundation of Canada talks about providing religion to children
Read more
Law

Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam: Special court extends custody of Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary Sivasankar

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has alleged multiple offences against Sivasankar.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission summons Raigad SP, asks for documents related to the arrest of Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
MHRC summoned SP Raigad to present documents based on which Arnab Goswami was arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami’s moves to Bombay HC challenging his arrest, calls it Maha govt’s vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
Goswami has sought an interim stay on the re-investigation initiated in the 2018 closed case on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Read more
News Reports

Was Nitish Kumar ‘calling out’ Yogi Adityanath for his comments on ’throwing out infiltrators? Not quite: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
News agencies misunderstood the context of Nitish Kumar's statement and alleged it was against Yogi Adityanath
Read more
World

Imran Khan snatches control of Kartarpur Sahib from Sikh body for the first time, hands it over to govt body headed by Muhammad Tariq...

OpIndia Staff -
Akali Dal leader Sisra condemed the move, saying that Imran Khan had given the control of Kartarpur Gurudwara to an ISI organisation
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Guard who killed a bank manager over ‘blasphemy’ in Pakistan greeted by Islamists with cheers and kisses

OpIndia Staff -
Videos have surfaced where Islamists are seen cheering the guard who shot a bank manager over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan
Read more
Opinions

Yes, every arrest is not the same for the non-Left, just like every death is not the same for you. Drop the hypocrisy

Editorial Desk -
The Left wants the non-Left and even the BJP to express the same anguish when left journalists are hounded - here is why that is an unfair ask
Read more
News Reports

After allegations of widespread rigging in the US elections, ‘liberals’ accidentally reveal what Rahul Gandhi’s strategy in Indian elections would be

OpIndia Staff -
With widespread allegations of rigging in US elections, it is clear why Rahul Gandhi and liberals want return of ballots in India
Read more
News Reports

‘Killed because she refused to convert and marry him’: Posters outside Nikita Tomar’s house seek death penalty for her murderer Touseef

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's family has stated that Touseef killed her because she refused to convert to Islam and marry him.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
475,354FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com