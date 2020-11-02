Monday, November 2, 2020
Bangladesh: Muslim mob attacks, burns houses of Hindus over a Facebook post about Charlie Hebdo cartoons

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a violent Islamist mob, wearing skull caps and brandishing sticks, logs and stones, could be seen vandalising the houses of Hindu families. Over 10 houses were vandalised and burned by the violent Muslim mob.

Screengrab of the video (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Joy Chakraborty)
279

In a shocking display of intolerance and bigotry, a group of radical Islamists attacked over 10 Hindu families on Sunday at Korbanpur village under Muradnagar Upazila in the Comilla district of Bangladesh.

As per reports, the Hindu households were selectively vandalised and later set on fire after a man allegedly expressed solidarity with France and defended the Charlie Hebdo cartoons in Facebook comments. The man has been identified as one Shankar Debnath. The Islamist mob burnt down the office of the local Union Parishad Chairman Bankumar Shiv, his house, Shankar’s house and that of other Hindu families in the area.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a violent Islamist mob, wearing skull caps and brandishing sticks, logs and stones, could be seen vandalising the houses of Hindu families. Twitter user Joy Chakraborty has claimed that the police has taken no action against the arsonists and the vandals but instead jailed two Hindus over comments on Facebook. He emphasised that the carnage lasted for a whopping 5 hours. On Sunday, Shankar and another man named Anik Bhowmik were arrested for allegedly ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

Police yet to take action against violent Islamists

The Fire Department was called in to extinguish the fire. On receiving information about the incident, Bangra police, SP Syed Nurul Islam, DC Abul Fazal Mir, and other high-ranking officials visited the crime scene. ASP Azimul Ahsan stated, “A group of locals of Korbanpur village torched the office of local Union Parishad Chairman Bankumar Shiv, the house of Shankar Debnath, and also vandalized several other Hindu households on Sunday afternoon…We have deployed additional force in the area to maintain law and order.”

Hindu girl goes missing for alleged blasphemy

On October 25, a third-year Zoology student, Tithy Sarker, of the Jagannath University (JnU) in Dhaka in Bangladesh, went missing after she allegedly made derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad. She was earlier suspended from her university on October 23 for hurting religious sentiments. According to reports, she was on her way to the police station and then, was going to go visit a Durga Puja Mandap.

Ever since then, she has been missing, Dhaka Tribune quoted her parents as saying. They have also claimed that since she went missing, her phone has also been switched off and she is completely untraceable. She had made it clear to the police that the objectionable comments were made by an unidentified hacker using her account.

