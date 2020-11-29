Sunday, November 29, 2020
Home News Reports President of farmer organisation says they will block all five entry points to Delhi...
News Reports
Updated:

President of farmer organisation says they will block all five entry points to Delhi because Burari park is an ‘open jail’: Details

He said, "Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points to Delhi. We've got 4 months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything".

OpIndia Staff
President of farmer organisation says they will block all five entry points to Delhi because Burari park is an 'open jail': Details
Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab)
2

The farmers protesting against the Modi government over new farm laws have rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal for a discussion on their grievances. 

According to the reports, the protesting farmers who are blocking roads at the outskirts of Delhi said that they have rejected the offer claiming that the talks proposed by Amit Shah were conditional. The farmers, however, insisted that the Union Home Minister should visit the farmers and hold talks ‘without any conditions.’ 

The farmers contend that the government is imposing conditions on the talks. AAP founding member and chief of political outfit Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav speaking on behalf of agitating farmers said that farmers have now taken the decision to turn down the offer and will continue to sit on the borders of Delhi.

Farmers’ organisations have expressed reservations about the offer. Jagjit Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Punjab President, said, “He should have offered talks with an open heart without any condition”.

Now, the President of Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) has said that they will block the 5 entry points to Delhi and continue their ‘protest’.

“We’ve decided that we’ll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it’s an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they’ll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park”, said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab).

He further said, “Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we’ve decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points to Delhi. We’ve got 4 months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything”.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, the Home Minister in a goodwill gesture had said the government was willing to talk on “every problem and demand”. He also urged the farmers to move their protest to a designated spot near Burari in the national capital. The government’s decision to hold talks with farmers came after the so-called farmers began to block the highways causing inconvenience to citizens. 

The Home Minister had appealed to all unions on Friday evening and had also personally called three farmer leaders – Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of BKU ( Sidhupur) and Balbir Singh Rajewal, President of BKU (Rajewal). However, it seems that the farmer organisation are in no mood to engage with the government’s goodwill gesture and have instead decided to gherao Delhi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

A year after quitting Congress over ‘petty politics’, Urmila set to join Shiv Sena, to be nominated as MLC

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar is expected to be nominated as MLC by the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more

NIA refutes claims about ‘activist’ Stan Swamy’s straw and sipper seized by agency. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NIA stated that when Stan Swamy's personal search was undertaken in presence of two independent witnesses no such straw or sipper was found on him as claimed by him.

France, Germany, UK and all other countries we should boycott for using water cannon and tear gas

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
As a newly woke nation, we also have a moral responsibility to oppose other countries that carry out atrocities such as using water cannons on protesters.

Farmers’ organisations blocking roads at outskirts of Delhi reject Home Minister Amit Shah’s goodwill gesture of talks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the Home Minister in a goodwill gesture had said the government was willing to talk on "every problem and demand". He also urged the farmers to move their protest to a designated spot near Burari in the national capital.

Mann Ki Baat: Canada to return ancient Maa Annapurna idol stolen from Varanasi temple 100 years back, says PM Modi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Emphasising the rich Indian culture and traditions, Prime Minister in his monthly address to the nation said that the World Heritage Week provides a wonderful opportunity to the lovers of culture to revisit the past and to know about the history of these important milestones.

Recently Popular

Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

President of farmer organisation says they will block all five entry points to Delhi because Burari park is an ‘open jail’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The farmers protesting against the Modi government over new farm laws have rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal for a discussion on their grievances.
Read more
News Reports

A year after quitting Congress over ‘petty politics’, Urmila set to join Shiv Sena, to be nominated as MLC

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar is expected to be nominated as MLC by the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government
Read more
Politics

‘Haven’t you seen how they cry, do ‘haye tauba’: Here is what Amit Shah said, responding to Owaisi’s comment about illegal Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah said when he takes action against Rohingyas and Bangladeshis back, leaders like Owaisi stand against him in Lok Sabha.
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

NIA refutes claims about ‘activist’ Stan Swamy’s straw and sipper seized by agency. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA stated that when Stan Swamy's personal search was undertaken in presence of two independent witnesses no such straw or sipper was found on him as claimed by him.
Read more
Politics

France, Germany, UK and all other countries we should boycott for using water cannon and tear gas

Abhishek Banerjee -
As a newly woke nation, we also have a moral responsibility to oppose other countries that carry out atrocities such as using water cannons on protesters.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers’ organisations blocking roads at outskirts of Delhi reject Home Minister Amit Shah’s goodwill gesture of talks

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the Home Minister in a goodwill gesture had said the government was willing to talk on "every problem and demand". He also urged the farmers to move their protest to a designated spot near Burari in the national capital.
Read more
News Reports

Mann Ki Baat: Canada to return ancient Maa Annapurna idol stolen from Varanasi temple 100 years back, says PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Emphasising the rich Indian culture and traditions, Prime Minister in his monthly address to the nation said that the World Heritage Week provides a wonderful opportunity to the lovers of culture to revisit the past and to know about the history of these important milestones.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: 18-year-old rape accused force-fed faeces, beaten up in Dholpur

OpIndia Staff -
A man in Dholpur Rajasthan was forced to eat human faeces for allegedly molesting a girl
Read more
News Reports

‘Will not say Jai Hind, will teach lesson to Modi like we taught Indira’: Khalistani protester in presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh protester threatens to teach Modi a lesson in the save way they taught Indira Gandhi in the presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
490,709FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com