Sunday, November 8, 2020
Home Politics Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Not that people made memes of his pictures and got arrested and the Supreme Court had to intervene to bail the culprit for having a sense of humour, right?

Nirwa Mehta
PM Modi is often referred to as 'fascist', but then it is a private individual calling a CM's son 'penguin' that gets him arrested (image credit: Indiatvnews.com)
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often been called a ‘fascist’. And rightly so.

Where India’s major opposition party, with an entire ecosystem of ‘intellectuals’, academicians, media personalities and propagandists masquerading as journalists can call Modi ‘Hitler’ repeatedly and are alive to tell the tale is a clear indication that PM Modi exhibits the same very traits as Adolf Hitler.

I mean, even Pakistan, which regularly toes Congress’ line in attacking PM Modi compared him to Hitler.

It has been more than a year since above tweet and the only thing that invaded Pakistan since then has been the Chinese virus.

Speaking of Pakistan, remember how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s confidante Sam Pitroda had not only shielded Pakistan during the Balakot air strikes but also compared PM Modi to Hitler. He not only undermined the Indian Armed Forces but also sided with biased narrative of foreign media on the air strikes. But no one bats an eye when senior and influential Congress leaders refer to the PM as ‘Hitler’

And then if private citizens like filmmakers can share fake videos to insinuate PM Modi was inspired by German dictator Hitler, and get away with it, Modi indeed must be a fascist. But then Modi let it pass. Anurag Kashyap continues to be hailed as a liberal who speaks truth to the power (so what if the ‘truth’ is a fake video). When someone with a sense of humour made a meme of Chief Minister of a state, she was slapped with non-bailable charges. What did ‘Hitler’ do? Well, last year in December, PM Modi encouraged netizens to make memes on him viewing the solar eclipse. Fascist, fascist Modi.

Media personalities in India have not tried to keep their hatred for PM Modi a secret. In fact, many have shown excitement at the idea of PM Modi catching deadly diseases also have had death wished upon him. Some have called for PM Modi’s assassination too. And while not a single one of them had to go to jail, news channel owners were arrested and jailed for exposing corruption. When the channel exposed that many of clubs which had allegedly received grants from the government actually did not exist, several FIRs were filed against them. No one is calling out the state government’s use of force against these journalists.

Too bad Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on ‘Hitler’.

And it is not just “Hitler” that is used as an insult to PM Modi. In 2017, the then BJP President Amit Shah listed out various insults used for PM Modi.

After Uri surgical strike, PM Modi was accused of doing ‘khoon ki dalali’ by Rahul Gandhi. But guess who is in jail for calling a chief minister’s son, who is also an MLA, because only other place other than Bollywood where nepotism shines is politics, as ‘penguin’? A social media user, a private individual just like you and me. But, who is a fascist? Yes, Narendra Modi, obviously.

And baby penguin is not even an insult mostly because penguins are cute.

It is, however, ironical, that the man who brought penguins to a zoo in Mumbai, where the weather is not quite suitable for the flightless birds, is an environment minister in the state. But then stranger things have happened.

This is India in 2020.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnarendra modi fascist, narendra modi fascism
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Nirwa Mehta -
Too bad Narendra Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on 'Hitler'.
Read more
News Reports

Lost in translation: Google ruins Pak PM Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to US President-elect Joe Biden

OpIndia Staff -
Google Translate embarrasses Imran Khan as he sends a strangely worded congratulatory message to Joe Biden in Urdu
Read more

“My life is under threat, assaulted again by Mumbai Police,” Arnab Goswami appeals from a van as Mumbai Police hurriedly shifts him to another...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami says he is not being allowed to speak to his lawyers by Mumbai Police.

Kapil Mishra says he and Tajinder Bagga are arrested on their way to protest against Maharashtra govt’s atrocities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga along with supporters were on their way to Rajghat in Delhi to protest against the atrocities of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Congress leaders ‘apologise’ to Americans, claims PM Modi endorsed Trump for President. Except, they are lying: Read details

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders like Hardik Patel and Manish Tewari attempted to spread lies on social media that PM Modi endorsed President Trump for the 2020 US Presidential elections to create a divide between two countries.

‘Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’ netizens mock Omar Abdullah as he almost declares Bihar the 51st state of USA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amusing to think that Omar Abdullah would think that the Republican Party of the US is an NDA ally for Bihar elections.

Recently Popular

Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
World

Software glitch that caused Republican votes to be counted for Democrats used in 47 Michigan counties, claims state GOP Chair, seeks examination of results

OpIndia Staff -
State GOP Chair said that the people of Michigan deserve a transparent election process. Joe Biden won the state with a comfortable margin.
Read more
News Reports

We can’t pass order today, it is already six: Bombay High Court refuses to grant bail to Arnab Goswami today, lawyers free to approach...

OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay High Court as reserved its order in the ad-interim plea filed by Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami seeking bail
Read more
World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
Law

Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Nirwa Mehta -
Too bad Narendra Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on 'Hitler'.
Read more
News Reports

TMC MP Mahua Moitra caught ‘stealing’ content again, this time to congratulate Kamala Harris

OpIndia Staff -
The composite image used by Mahua Moitra was created by artist Bria Goeller, and was published by WTF America 2017
Read more
News Reports

Lost in translation: Google ruins Pak PM Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to US President-elect Joe Biden

OpIndia Staff -
Google Translate embarrasses Imran Khan as he sends a strangely worded congratulatory message to Joe Biden in Urdu
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Illegal ashram of Computer Baba demolished, 6 arrested for obstructing action

OpIndia Staff -
Computer Baba had encroached upon 2 acres of government-owned Gaushala land in Gomatgiri area in Indore to build his Ashram
Read more
News Reports

“My life is under threat, assaulted again by Mumbai Police,” Arnab Goswami appeals from a van as Mumbai Police hurriedly shifts him to another...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami says he is not being allowed to speak to his lawyers by Mumbai Police.
Read more
News Reports

Kapil Mishra says he and Tajinder Bagga are arrested on their way to protest against Maharashtra govt’s atrocities

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga along with supporters were on their way to Rajghat in Delhi to protest against the atrocities of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.
Read more
Editor's picks

Congress leaders ‘apologise’ to Americans, claims PM Modi endorsed Trump for President. Except, they are lying: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders like Hardik Patel and Manish Tewari attempted to spread lies on social media that PM Modi endorsed President Trump for the 2020 US Presidential elections to create a divide between two countries.
Read more
News Reports

‘Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’ netizens mock Omar Abdullah as he almost declares Bihar the 51st state of USA

OpIndia Staff -
Amusing to think that Omar Abdullah would think that the Republican Party of the US is an NDA ally for Bihar elections.
Read more
News Reports

NGO that monitors United Nations roasts Pakistan govt for justifying beheading over ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
It all started when the Government of Pakistan defended the brutal act of beheading of a French teacher in Paris by an Islamic terrorist weeks ago by claiming that blasphemy in the garb of freedom of expression is intolerable.
Read more
Law

Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
477,286FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com