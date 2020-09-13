Sunday, September 13, 2020
Updated:

Narendra Modi is a fascist

A detailed account that proves how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fascist.

Nirwa Mehta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fascist. Read why
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fascist.

Shiv Sena asks cable operators to ban Republic Bharat from airing

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Maharashtra government’s ruling party Shiv Sena asked cable operators to stop airing Republic Bharat for ‘insulting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This was done through a letter by Shiv Cable Sena, an affiliate of the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena has also issued veiled threats to the cable operators to ban the Arnab Goswami-led media network or face consequences.

Shiv Sena is currently in power in Maharashtra with Sonia Gandhi-led Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP in alliance.

But, Modi can’t take criticism.

Telangana CM threatens cable operators
In September 2014, Telangana Chief Minister KCR had threatened cable operators over accusations of ‘insulting’ Telangana. He had threatened to bury them ’10 feet under the earth’ if they continued to insult the state that was recently formed.

But obviously, Modi is curbing freedom of press.

West Bengal govt bans channel critical of Mamata Banerjee

In May this year, the West Bengal government stopped the broadcast of a News Channel on cable networks for questioning the state government. The broadcast was stopped in Kolkata and surrounding areas.

Of course, we are living in state of undeclared Emergency under Modi regime.

Speaking of Emergency, let us #KnowOurHistory

On 25th June 1975, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency In India which lasted for a period of 21 months till it was withdrawn on 21st March 1977.

When Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in India

Civil liberties, including Freedom of Press, was suspended. Journalists, opposition leaders were thrown in jail by the Indira Gandhi government. Printing presses were raided and newspapers went out of circulation. Media was given ‘guidelines’ to follow. Everything that was published had to be approved by Chief Press Advisor, a position created to censor news. Journalists from foreign publications were expelled and some returned to their country after receiving threats. According to the Home Ministry, in May of 1976, almost 7,000 journalists and media personnel were arrested.

But clearly, Modi is a fascist.

Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

