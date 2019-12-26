On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his enthusiasm about watching the solar eclipse, which is visible in parts of India. PM Modi, however, said it was unfortunate that he could not view the eclipse because of clouds.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on the live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” he said on Twitter.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

As PM Modi shared his excitement over the Solar Eclipse, Twitter users predicted that the images posted by the prime minister will lead to the creation of memes on social media. Amusingly, PM Modi showed his sense of humour and said how he’d welcome the memes.

As PM Modi himself gave his consent for making memes on his pictures, social media users did not disappoint as they displayed their creativity by editing images of PM Modi and gave their own shade to the story.

Sequence of events pic.twitter.com/JH0q8t1JPY — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) December 26, 2019

People also brought in Home Minister Amit Shah whose picture wrapped in woollens in Delhi’s harsh winter went viral yesterday.

Me Salary credited After 10 days pic.twitter.com/0WFOUP64hW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 26, 2019

Some social media users did not miss the opportunity to troll the “liberals”.

Action @narendramodi ji Don’t watch Solar Eclipse without protective classes Reaction

Liberals: pic.twitter.com/EB5MrwyPPN — Shrin (@ShrrinG) December 26, 2019

Even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appearance in this meme fest.

The legendary JCBs of famous “JCB ki Khudai” trend also featured in the meme contest.

After the high-octane 2019 general elections concluded in May, Netizens had said that now they’ll be so bored in life that they’ll spend the days watching YouTube videos of JCB machines digging.

The eclipse, which is the last of this year, started at 8 am this morning and lasted till 11 am. In the Indian sub-continent, the eclipse was witnessed in certain parts of southern states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.The eclipse was also visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.