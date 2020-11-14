Ahead of Diwali day, Robert Vadra, the esteemed son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, distributed hand sanitizers, surgical masks to the poor people of Delhi. However, the hand sanitisers distributed by Robert Vadra was branded with his own image on the bottle and the Coronavirus masks had his name on it.

Posting images of his ‘social service’ on Facebook, Robert Vadra claimed that this Diwali, like every year, he distributed sweets to the poor on the streets and also travelled around Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida to give colourful masks, sanitizers to the poor people living on the streets, flyovers, temples and hospitals.

“With the coronavirus catching speed all around, these children and elderly people on the streets need to be kept protected, too. Help out and educate them to mask up and keep hygiene, as much as they can,” Vadra added after carrying out his ‘generous’ self-promotion drive.

Robert Vadra took to the streets to celebrate Diwali with poor kids by distributing masks and sanitisers that were branded with his face and name on them.

Here are some of the images shared by Robert Vadra of him distributing masks and sanitisers:

Robert Vadra is under investigation in several cases by probing agencies, which includes money laundering and illegal land deal cases. According to ED, the money laundering case involves payment of Rs 300 crore in a defence deal and USD 10 million received in a petroleum deal. A 1.9 million GBP London based property allegedly owned by Vadra is also a subject of the probe.