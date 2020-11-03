Activist Sunaina Holey, who was recently hounded by the Uddhav Thackeray government for her criticism against them, has hit back saying that the Maharashtra government cannot take away a citizen’s constitutional rights. The Twitter user, who was arrested for allegedly making ‘offensive’ comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, appeared on a prime time debate on Republic TV to strike back at Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Father-son duo have tried their best to silence me: Sunaina Holey

Sunaina Holey, in extremely clear cut words, said that she is not scared of the father-son duo. By father-son duo, she meant Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray. She furthered that they tried their best to silence her but she will not stop criticizing, questioning, and exposing them. “It is my right”, said the activist.

Holey also took to Twitter to state that she cannot be scared or submit to the Maha Govt’s coercion because if she gets scared, billions of voices will be shut. “Your Voice Is My Voice”, wrote Holey thanking Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for standing by her and providing her with a platform to riposte to Uddhav Thackeray’s unwarranted threats.

Hell Yeah!

I am not scared. Because if I get scared, billions of voices will be shut. Your Voice Is My Voice.

Thanks to @republic for supporting me & giving me an opportunity to answer @OfficeofUT JI.

As long as @Dev_Fadnavis Dada & @BJP4India is with us, we need not worry. https://t.co/A9GIA1VICg — Sunaina Holey (@SunainaHoley) November 3, 2020

Activist arrested for making ‘offensive’ comments against Maharashtra government on social media.

Maharashtra Police have arrested one Twitter user Sunaina Holey, who goes by the ID @SunainaHoley, on August 6, after a complaint was filed against her by Rohan Chavhan, a leader of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena. She was accused of making ‘offensive’ comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media.

Three FIRs were registered against her in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station, Azad Maidan police station and Tulinj police station respectively.

After receiving bail on August 6, Holey was re-arrested by the Mumbai police for the same ‘offence’.

Maharashtra government stifling voices of dissent

However, Sunaina Holey is not alone who has been in the front line of attack by the Maha Government. Another Twitter user Sameet Thakker became the victim of intolerance of the Maha Aghadi government. Thakker, a resident of Nagpur, was arrested for allegedly calling the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ‘baby penguin’. A video emerged where he was seen tied with a rope and his face covered with a black cloth as he was being led by the Mumbai police officials.

Only yesterday we reported how BJYM’s peaceful protest was impeded and the workers were forcefully accosted, manhandled and stuffed into the police van by the Mumbai police for daring to raise voice against MVA Government’s predisposition to curb the voice of media.

In fact, several cases in the last few months have surfaced which has highlighted how the Maharashtra Government has always tried to choke the rising voices of dissent. The state government has tried to stifle freedom of expression by filing several random cases against journalists and social media activists who have dared to articulate their views against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. In fact, influential people like Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, actor Kangana Ranaut have also not been spared.