TMC MP Saugata Roy refutes claims that he is resigning from the party to join BJP, says BJP IT Cell is spreading fake news

Saugata Roy said that this was BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya's technique of spreading fake news.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy today refuted the claims of BJP MP Arjun Singh who had said that Roy only pretended to be a TMC leader in front of the camera and that he would soon resign from TMC. Singh had claimed that five TMC MPs were likely to submit their resignations from the party to join the BJP.

On being asked whether Roy was included in BJP’s list, Singh said that Roy pretended to be TMC leader. “Saugata Roy pretends to be TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee’s mediator in front of the camera. He also communicated with Suvendu Adhikari. But once the camera moves, you can include Saugata Roy’s name also”, said Singh. However, lashing out at the BJP, Saugata Roy denied the claims of Arjun Singh. Roy said that this was BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya’s technique of spreading fake news.

Trouble brewing in Mamata’s nest

Rebellious voices have emerging in the TMC ahead of the Assembly elections to be held in 2021. Few days ago, senior party leaders had voiced their grievances against election strategist Prashant Kishor was roped in by CM Mamata Banerjee to manage her party’s campaign in the upcoming elections. The rebel leaders including TMC legislators Mihir Goswami and Hariharpara, Niamot Sheikh had said that Banerjee was losing control of the party.

This came after TMC’s heavyweight legislator Suvendu Adhikari openly revolted and launched veiled attacks at the party leadership during his election rallies. There were speculations that he might quit the party and join BJP.

