Ever since Fayaz brutally murdered daughter of a Congress leader, Neha Hiremath, in Karnataka, a debate around ‘Love Jihad’ is ongoing in the country. Meanwhile, a retired IAS officer from Odisha posted a video in which he said that his daughter is also a victim of ‘Love Jihad’. The retired IAS officer accused a youth named Abdurrahman of deceiving and brainwashing his daughter. In a video shared with OpIndia on Sunday (21st April), the retired officer expressed concern about something untoward happening to his daughter and sought the government’s help.

The video features former IAS RK Sarangi and his wife. After retiring, the former IAS, who began the video with the chant of ‘Jai Jagannath’, resides with his wife in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has made an appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. RK Sarangi shared that his daughter has been trapped in the web of ‘Love Jihad’ since October 2018. After doing an investigation at a personal level, the former IAS found his daughter’s whereabouts in Mawana, Meerut.

Meanwhile, Sarangi’s wife stated that following the death of a girl named Neha in Karnataka, she is concerned about the safety of her only daughter. She also stated that she tried everything she could to save her daughter from Jihadi’s clutches, but all of her attempts were futile. The Sarangi family blamed the failure of their efforts on pressure from certain administrative officials.

The victim’s family also requests that the government take substantial measures to prevent their sisters and daughters from dying at the hands of Jihadis. The Sarangi family sees Yogi Adityanath as their last hope. The former IAS stated that he has committed 35 years of his life to serving the country. While speaking with OpIndia, the Sarangi couple also stated that if something happened to their only daughter, they may not be able to survive.

Harsha Sarangi studied medicine in Ukraine

Harsha Sarangi, RK Sarangi’s daughter and alleged victim of love jihad, is originally from Odisha and studied medicine in Ukraine after finishing her schooling in different places across India. Harsha Sarangi earned a medical degree from a Russian institute and returned to India in 2016, having studied in Ukraine while his father was posted in Delhi. During this period, the Sarangi family resided in Noida. After returning to India, Harsha started her internship at a private hospital in Noida.

Abdurrahman met Harsha in Noida hospital

RK Sarangi adds that Harsha met Abdurrahman while undertaking an internship at a hospital in Noida. He previously worked in Unani medicine at the same institution. Harsha initially told her parents that Abdurrahman was forcing her to talk to him. Following this complaint, Harsha was sent to work in another hospital. Later, RK Sarangi was transferred to Rajkot, Gujarat. Harsha insisted on continuing her medical studies and requested permission to stay in Noida for some more time.

Harsha was burnt at her home in Noida

RK Sarangi goes on to tell OpIndia that one day in Rajkot, he received a phone informing him that his daughter had been burnt in her Noida home. When they arrived in Noida, Harsha was found in a hospital with burn injuries. Abdurrahman was also present, and he gave a vague response when asked about how she was burnt. During the police investigation, Harsha stated that she was probably burned while unconscious. She regained consciousness while lying naked under the shower. RK Sarangi got sceptical about Abdurrahman but was primarily concerned about his daughter’s health and took Harsha to Rajkot.

Harsha received treatment at a hospital in Rajkot, Abdurrahman was blackmailing her

The Sarangi couple also told us that Harsha had burn marks on her face and chest while being treated in a Rajkot hospital. Harsha kept insisting on going to Noida to complete her medical course after some recovery. The Sarangi couple suspects Abdurrahman came to Rajkot secretly. As per them, he had taken numerous obscene pictures of Harsh lying naked while injured, which he used to blackmail the victim.

Fake marriage at Arya Samaj Seva Trust in Ghaziabad, Abdurrahman claimed to have done ‘Gharwapsi’ in Hindu Dharma

RK Sarangi told OpIndia that Abdurrahman took his daughter from Rajkot to Noida and then to Ghaziabad. It is said that in April 2022, he feigned to marry Harsha at an organisation called ‘Arya Samaj Seva Trust’. Abdurrahman allegedly claimed in this marriage that he was doing ‘gharwapsi’ to Hinduism.

However, Ghaziabad Police filed an FIR in this case under Section 420 of the IPC. The former IAS officer’s wife contends that the marriage in which Abdurrahman refers to her daughter as his wife is illegal under the law.

Abdurrahman pressurising the Sarangi family to withdraw the case

Speaking to Opindia, RK Sarangi’s wife stated that Abdurrahman is pushing them all to withdraw the complaint by putting pressure on their daughter. Harsha was not allowed to speak with her parents for a long time since they refused to withdraw the case. The victim couple was also informed that Abdurrahman had viciously battered Harsha, who is now the mother of a child, countless times. They said that Abdurrahman frequently puts up the child’s photo on social media status while also mocking the Sarangi couple.

Abdurrahman’s motive is ‘love jihad’ and usurping the property of the Sarangi family

The Sarangi couple are afraid that Abdurrahman has his eyes on their property. The duo stated that Abdurrahman is aware that Harsha is the sole child in their family. We were also told that RK Sarangi’s health is deteriorating due to emotional stress. Sarangi’s wife stated that by ruining her family, Abdurrahman has not only achieved the purpose of his ‘Love Jihad’ but also wishes to become the owner of all movable and immovable property owned by the Sarangi family.

The Sarangi family also told us that the pressure to drop the case is being caused solely so that if Abdurrahman kills their daughter later, there will be no legal ramifications. The Sarangi family, who say their daughter was deeply brainwashed, has demanded that the case be investigated by the CBI or NIA. Mrs Sarangi further said that Abdurrahman delivers drugs to her daughter before she can make a statement to any official and threatens to kill their son if she speaks out.

The victim’s family has requested that Harsha stay with them for at least one month. In addition to the administration, the Sarangi family has approached Hindu organisations for assistance.