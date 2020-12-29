Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home Crime After Begumbagh stone pelting, Hindu rally in Indore that was collecting donations for Ram...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

After Begumbagh stone pelting, Hindu rally in Indore that was collecting donations for Ram Mandir attacked

Reports say that communal tension was flared up because of Hanuman Chalisa chanting near a mosque. The rally was attacked with stones and sticks by locals in the area.

OpIndia Staff
Stone pelting on Hindu rally in Indore
Hindu rally taken out for collecting donations for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was attacked (via Bhaskar)
4

A rally taken out by a Hindu organisation in Goutampura area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh for collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was attacked with stones today. According to Bhaskar, the incident happened today around 1 pm at Chandankhedi village when a Hindu organisation took out a rally for collecting donations. Some people in the rally reportedly got into a dispute with some people of another community.

Around 2 pm, some members of the Hindu organisation reportedly started reading Hanuman Chalisa before a mosque. Some policemen were also present at that time. This flared up communal tensions in the area. In no time, the rally was attacked with stones and sticks. On receiving the information of the attack, several police officers along with a team of 50 policemen reached the spot. More than 12 people have reportedly been injured in the attack. Following the attack on the rally, some people from the organisation sat on protest demanding arrest of the culprits.

DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that the culprits will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Ujjain stone-pelting on Hindu rally

On December 25, a Hindu rally was attacked with stones in Muslim majority Begumbagh area of Ujjain. Some Hindus had taken out Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally for collecting donations for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The Muslim mob that included women and children, not just hurled stones at the rally but also vandalised the vehicles left behind by some people in the rally as they ran for their lives.

However, taking stringent action against the culprits who pelted stones at the rally, the police demolished a illegal house in the Bugumbagh area that was used for hurling stones at the rally. Four people named Ayaz Mohammad, Wasim Aslam, Shadab Akram and Altu Aslam have been booked by Madhya Pradesh police under the NSA.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The world shows little faith in Chinese Coronavirus vaccine, including its eternal rental state, Pakistan: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Across the world, nations have been sceptical of the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Chinese companies
Read more
Politics

As Rahul Gandhi holidays in Italy, signs of tension between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot emerge in Rajasthan yet again

OpIndia Staff -
Nonchalant of the developments within the party, as Rahul Gandhi jets away to Italy, reports suggests that all is still not well in Rajasthan
Read more

‘Vagina owners’, ‘menstruators’: The year ‘social justice warriors’ finally threw women under the bus

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Women have been finally thrown under the bus by postmodernists, or 'social justice warriors' as they are popularly known.

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.

While ‘protesting farmers’ vandalise Jio towers in Punjab, Kejriwal will provide free WiFi at Singhu border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even as 'protesting farmers' have taken to vandalism and looting of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now promised free WiFi at Singhu border.

Uranium, missiles and flip-flops: A brief history of the fissions and fusions of US-Iran relations over the years

Editor's picks Shashank Bharadwaj -
President-elect Joe Biden has expressed his readiness to restart negotiations with the Iran on the nuclear deal.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

After Begumbagh stone pelting, Hindu rally in Indore that was collecting donations for Ram Mandir attacked

OpIndia Staff -
On December 25, a similar rally in Ujjain collecting donations for Ayodhya temple was attacked by a Muslim mob with stones.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The world shows little faith in Chinese Coronavirus vaccine, including its eternal rental state, Pakistan: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Across the world, nations have been sceptical of the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Chinese companies
Read more
Politics

When ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi strongly supported ‘kaala kanoon’ of farm laws, and some ‘intellectuals’ who said the same

Anurag -
As the new farm laws have become a matter of grave debate, political leaders are trying to exploit them for their benefit. But at what cost?
Read more
Politics

Suvendu Adhikari and BJP workers attacked by TMC goons in Nandigram while on their way to Janakinath Temple: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari said, "We will not tolerate such attacks. The attackers must be arrested else we know how to launch a mass movement.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat to lead the way in the renewable energy sector, as state government announces additional benefits in Solar Power policy

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat Solar Power Policy 2021 announced by Gujarat government.
Read more
Politics

As Rahul Gandhi holidays in Italy, signs of tension between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot emerge in Rajasthan yet again

OpIndia Staff -
Nonchalant of the developments within the party, as Rahul Gandhi jets away to Italy, reports suggests that all is still not well in Rajasthan
Read more
World

1000 girls, mainly Hindu, are abducted, raped and converted to Islam every year in Pakistan: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 1000 girls of religious minorities in Pakistan are converted to Islam every year
Read more
Politics

‘Vagina owners’, ‘menstruators’: The year ‘social justice warriors’ finally threw women under the bus

K Bhattacharjee -
Women have been finally thrown under the bus by postmodernists, or 'social justice warriors' as they are popularly known.
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
News Reports

Bhopal: Mohammad Rafiq pretends to be Ravi to marry a Hindu woman, forges Aadhar card to convince family

OpIndia Staff -
The accused had allegedly showed a fake Aadhar card and had claimed to be a orphan Hindu man named Ravi Yadav.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com