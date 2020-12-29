A rally taken out by a Hindu organisation in Goutampura area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh for collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was attacked with stones today. According to Bhaskar, the incident happened today around 1 pm at Chandankhedi village when a Hindu organisation took out a rally for collecting donations. Some people in the rally reportedly got into a dispute with some people of another community.

Around 2 pm, some members of the Hindu organisation reportedly started reading Hanuman Chalisa before a mosque. Some policemen were also present at that time. This flared up communal tensions in the area. In no time, the rally was attacked with stones and sticks. On receiving the information of the attack, several police officers along with a team of 50 policemen reached the spot. More than 12 people have reportedly been injured in the attack. Following the attack on the rally, some people from the organisation sat on protest demanding arrest of the culprits.

DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that the culprits will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Ujjain stone-pelting on Hindu rally

On December 25, a Hindu rally was attacked with stones in Muslim majority Begumbagh area of Ujjain. Some Hindus had taken out Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally for collecting donations for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The Muslim mob that included women and children, not just hurled stones at the rally but also vandalised the vehicles left behind by some people in the rally as they ran for their lives.

However, taking stringent action against the culprits who pelted stones at the rally, the police demolished a illegal house in the Bugumbagh area that was used for hurling stones at the rally. Four people named Ayaz Mohammad, Wasim Aslam, Shadab Akram and Altu Aslam have been booked by Madhya Pradesh police under the NSA.