Two days after a Muslim mob targetted Hindu groups and pelted stones at them in Begum Bagh area in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the police have booked four people under the National Security Act (NSA). The attack took place on Friday when Hindus took out a Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally to collect donations for the Ram Mandir constructions at Ayodhya.

As per reports, the accused who was booked under the NSA include Ayaz Mohammad, Wasim Aslam, Shadab Akram and Altu Aslam. At the same time, the cops had booked three people, including two women, for an attempt to murder, rioting, giving a false statement and voluntarily causing hurt. Inspector Arvind Singh Tomar of Mahakal police station stated that 11 people were injured during the stone-pelting while one individual sustained grievous injuries.

Ujjain SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla informed, “Begum Bagh area is communally sensitive and those booked under the NSA had criminal records. The police investigation is objective and FIR has been recorded from both sides.” He further added, “In the first FIR, seven people have been booked, the second FIR is against unidentified persons, while in the third FIR, a person from the rally has been identified.” He had also dismissed accusations of siding with the Hindu group, as alleged by Ujjain Seher-e-Kaazi Khaliqur Rehman.

Several Hindus had taken out a Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally on Friday for collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The rally was scheduled to start from the tower area and stop at Bharat Mata Mandir in Mahakal area. However, when the rally reached the Muslim-dominated locality of Begum Bagh, a mob started attacking the rally with stones from rooftops. The people in the rally ran for safety and even left their vehicles behind in a hurry.

In the videos of the incident that went viral on social media, women and young children could be seen hurling stones at the people in the rally. Over 10 people got severely injured in the stone-pelting. The mob did not stop after the people ran away leaving their vehicles behind. The mob then came on the road and vandalised the vehicles in a display of absolute audacity and no fear of law.

On Saturday, the Ujjain police along with teams of municipal corporation demolished a house from where some women and children pelted stones at the people taking out the yatra. In a swift action, the house, which was reportedly an illegal construction, was pulled down by the authorities using a JCB extractor.