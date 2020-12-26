After the horrific stone-pelting by a Muslim mob on Hindus taking out Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Begumbagh area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh today, the police have taken stringent action against those involved in the stone-pelting. The police along with teams of municipal corporation demolished a house from where some women and children pelted stones at the people taking out the yatra.

Madhya Pradesh: Police and municipal teams demolished house in Ujjain’s Begum Bagh from where women and children threw stones on Ram Yatra taken out on Friday to collect funds for temple construction in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/DU3eBaNZA7 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 26, 2020

In a swift action, the house which was reportedly an illegal construction was pulled down by the authorities using a JCB extravator.

#उज्जैन, बेगमबाग में जिस घर से राम भक्तों पर पत्थरबाजी हुई थी, उसे JCB द्वारा ध्वस्त कर दिया गया है।



पहले शहर काजी के दबाव में प्रशासन नें अतिक्रमण को हटाने पर रोक लगा दी थी परंतु बाद में सामाजिक संगठनों व उज्जैन के जन सामान्य के कहने पर अवैध घर को गिरा दिया गया है। @ippatel pic.twitter.com/K23hpEhFId — Hindu Yuva Vahini Gujarat (@HyvGujarat) December 26, 2020

Several Hindus had taken out a Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally earlier today for collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The rally was scheduled to start from the tower area and stop at Bharat Mata Mandir in Mahakal area. However, when the rally reached the Muslim-dominated area of Begum Bagh area of the city, a mob starting attacking the rally with stones from rooftops. The people in the rally ran for safety and even left their vehicles behind in a hurry.

In the videos of the incident that went viral on social media, women and young children could be seen hurling stones at the people in the rally. Over 10 people got severely injured in the stone-pelting. The mob did not stop after the people ran away leaving their vehicles behind. The mob then came on the road and vandalised the vehicles in a display of absolute audacity and no fear of law.