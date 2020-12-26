Saturday, December 26, 2020
Ujjain: Begumbagh house from where stones were pelted at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally demolished by police

As soon as the rally reached the Muslim-dominated Begumbagh area, a mob had attacked the rally with stones.

OpIndia Staff
House used for stone pelting in Ujjain demolished
Police and Municipal teams demolished the house located in Begum Bagh, Ujjain (Images via Free Press Journal and Hindu Yuva Vahini Gujarat respectively)
After the horrific stone-pelting by a Muslim mob on Hindus taking out Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Begumbagh area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh today, the police have taken stringent action against those involved in the stone-pelting. The police along with teams of municipal corporation demolished a house from where some women and children pelted stones at the people taking out the yatra.

In a swift action, the house which was reportedly an illegal construction was pulled down by the authorities using a JCB extravator.

Several Hindus had taken out a Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally earlier today for collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The rally was scheduled to start from the tower area and stop at Bharat Mata Mandir in Mahakal area. However, when the rally reached the Muslim-dominated area of Begum Bagh area of the city, a mob starting attacking the rally with stones from rooftops. The people in the rally ran for safety and even left their vehicles behind in a hurry.

In the videos of the incident that went viral on social media, women and young children could be seen hurling stones at the people in the rally. Over 10 people got severely injured in the stone-pelting. The mob did not stop after the people ran away leaving their vehicles behind. The mob then came on the road and vandalised the vehicles in a display of absolute audacity and no fear of law.

