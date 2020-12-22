The rampant Hinduphobia that has come to dominate certain political parties was evident during a recent speech that was made in the presence of DMK president M.K. Stalin. Kalairasi Natarajan, a preacher, declared that there is no religion such as Hinduism and claimed that ‘we are all Shaivites’.

The statement has sparked quite the outrage on social media with calls being made to reject DMK with state elections looming around the corner.

"there is nothing called as the Hindu religion, don't mention the name Hindu during such meets"

Only days earlier, controversial Christian evangelist pastor and DMK supporter Bishop Ezra Sargunam hurled abusive remarks against Prime Minister Modi, saying he did not have any merit to rule the country as he could not live with his wife for even five days.

Speaking at the MK Stalin-led event, Ezra Sargunam attacked Modi government over its policies and said that whatever they are speaking at the event should echo in Delhi. He said the speeches made at the event should fall in the ears of Modi.

“He is not going to change his mind anyway. He is a man who has come to loot the country and is doing his job correctly. His duty is to support the four rich men. He doesn’t care about the poor. But he will keep saying ‘I was born poor, I sold tea, I am living my life for the poor’. But friends, he keeps doing exactly the opposite,” said Bishop Ezra Sargunam making vile remarks against Prime Minister.