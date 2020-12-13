Sunday, December 13, 2020
How Newslaundry cheered ‘death to Modi’ song by ‘farmers’ out of hate, and soon realised it will expose their propaganda

With very little details available on the video, OpIndia tried to find out the source. For this, we checked out the tweet we had received. It was shared by an employee working with propaganda website Newslaundry.

Nirwa Mehta
Newslaundry employee was most likely the first to tweet the video where communists are wishing death upon PM Modi
283

A distasteful video ‘Modi marr jaa tu‘ has gone viral on social media where communist leaders masquerading as farmers were seen chanting death chant for PM Modi. OpIndia received this video through a tweet shared by a source. The same video was shared by BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya.

With very little details available on the video, OpIndia tried to find out the source. For this, we checked out the tweet we had received. It was shared by an employee working with propaganda website Newslaundry.

Ayush Singh’s tweet received by this reported via WhatsApp

As one can see from the accompanying text that the Newslaundry employee used “Miffed protestors at the Delhi-Jaipur highway have a jingle for the Prime Minister”, Singh shared it with much glee and thought a death wish for the Prime Minister of a country was just a ‘jingle’ and a ‘normal’ thing to do. Singh portrayed these blood-thirsty women chanting death upon PM Modi as ‘miffed protestors’ who were singing a ‘jingle’.

Hate-filled slogans at “farmers’ protests”

The so-called farmers have on more than one occasion come up with pro-Khalistan and pro-Islamist slogans. In fact, some ‘farmers’ also boasted how they had once killed Indira Gandhi, they could also kill PM Modi. The same was justified by Yograj Singh, actor and father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh. In fact, he even went on to humiliate the Hindus.

Newslaundry also retweeted Singh’s tweet, following which it started getting some traction. However, not many appreciated. People could see that it betrayed the hate that certain sections of the media has for the Prime Minister and BJP supporters in general.

Reply to Ayush Singh’s tweet

However, soon after his tweet started getting traction he quickly deleted it.

As one can see, the reply to Singh’s tweet came way before Malviya’s tweet which came little after 6:30 PM.

Once the video shared by Malviya started gaining traction, Singh perhaps realised he subconsciously exposed the communists masquerading as farmers. Which is why he perhaps deleted the tweet.

Perhaps this also explains why many journalists too have earlier wished death to PM Modi. A columnist with Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint had wished PM Modi gets assassinated. Times Now journalist, Prashant Kumar, had also wished for the assassination of Modi.

Similarly, Suprateek Chatterjee, a columnist with The Quint had also tweeted death wish on Modi. That is not the only time The Quint has given a platform to people who go upon wishing death and political assassination. Vikas Malhotra, an author at The Quint, too preferred political assassination (of PM Modi) to create history. 

Nirwa Mehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

