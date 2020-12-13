Sunday, December 13, 2020
Home Politics Watch: Left Front's farmer wing asks PM Modi to die at farmer protests, sings...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Watch: Left Front’s farmer wing asks PM Modi to die at farmer protests, sings ‘Modi mar jaa tu’

It is not clear where the video was captured. But a banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) with the Communist hammer and sickle in the background can be spotted.

OpIndia Staff
Communist farmer wing sing 'Modi mar jaa tu'
Video screengrab
92

Protesters at the ‘farmer protests’ have been making some extremely problematic comments and statements throughout. Apart from individuals such as Yograj Singh who have made hate speeches at rallies, others have also made controversial comments. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet where protesters can be heard in a song asking Prime Minister to die.

It is not clear where the video was captured. But a banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) with the Communist hammer and sickle in the background can be spotted. The AIKS is a a Left front organisation with two factions, one associated with the Communist Party of India and the other with Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The women protesters can be heard singing ‘Modi mar jaa tu’ with lines that go ‘Desh bech ke kha gaya, Modi mar jaa tu’ (You have sold the country, Modi, go die). We cannot confirm when the video was captured. But there is a banner at the back which says Gharsana to Delhi. Gharsana is in Rajasthan.

Farmer protests has leaders with Naxal sympathies

IANS reported that the Ekta Ugrahan of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Ekta Ugrahan) is the largest represented group at Delhi’s borders. Almost two-thirds of those gathered there are reported to be their members. It is the same group calling for the release of ‘Urban Naxals’ involved in the Elgar Parishad case and Islamists arrested in the Delhi Riots case.

Lawyer and coordinator of BKU, N.K. Jeet is reported to have said on December 10, “It is our conscious decision to support these accused. The Naxal movement was always a farmers’ movement all over India. Releasing these accused is a demand of the BKU. We made it part of the memorandum to the government related to the farm laws.” He had also reportedly said, “Naxalism has helped the tribal people claim their rights.”

Hundreds sick but refuse Coronavirus tests

Hundreds of protesters participating in the ‘farmer protests’ at Singhu Border could be infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus. They are sick but they have refused to take the test for the virus. Authorities are worried that there might be many asymptomatic carries present at these protests. The exact number of protesters that are sick is not known but unofficially, the number is pegged at 300.

Deputy Commissioner Sonipat, Shyam Lal Punia, said, “We have set up two Covid-19 counters at Singhu Border and are regularly screening the protesters. Ten teams of doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed. An average of 70 to 90 people are visiting us every day who have been diagnosed with fever, muscular pain, or increased blood pressure.”

“We are regularly monitoring the situation. The patients are not ready for the Covid-19 tests. We distributed 50,000 masks but they are neither following the social distancing nor wearing the masks. The senior citizens say Covid-19 is nothing,” he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Watch: Left Front’s farmer wing asks PM Modi to die at farmer protests, sings ‘Modi mar jaa tu’

OpIndia Staff -
The women singing the disgraceful song at the farmer protests are associated with the All India Kisan Sabha.
Read more
Politics

Arvind Kejriwal pulls a ‘fast one’ again, to observe ‘one-day fast’ in solidarity with ‘farmers’ protest’

Nirwa Mehta -
Is it even a protest if Arvind Kejriwal has not announced a fast yet?
Read more

The Wire’s Rohini Singh blames union govt for Punjab DIG quitting in ‘solidarity’ with farmers’ protest. But here’s the catch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punjab DIG (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar, who resigned in 'support of farmers', was suspended for corruption

‘Gandhi was a rapist, slavery supporter and less than a decent human’, says Khalistani anti-farm law protestor in the USA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Citing the vandalism of confederate statues in the USA, the Khalistan supporter said that statues of Gandhi also should be taken down

Boat carrying journalists during BJP rally capsizes in Dal Lake, Islamists celebrate on Twitter

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, polling began for the 6th phase of DDC (District Development Council) election being held in J&K for 31 seats.

RAW unearths terror attack conspiracy of Malaysia-based Rohingya terrorist outfit links to radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence reports suggest that the terrorists may enter India through Nepal or Bangladesh border and carry attack in Delhi, Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya or major cities in West Bengal.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia deported a large number of Indians back to India for protesting against CAA and NRC: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protestors were deported by Saudi govt to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Watch: Left Front’s farmer wing asks PM Modi to die at farmer protests, sings ‘Modi mar jaa tu’

OpIndia Staff -
The women singing the disgraceful song at the farmer protests are associated with the All India Kisan Sabha.
Read more
News Reports

“Suno Suno Suno”: Watch video of administration announcing attachment of former SP leader Arif Anwar Hashmi’s property

OpIndia Staff -
On December 11, UP govt attached property belonging to Arif Anwar Hashmi worth 50-crore under the Gangster Act
Read more
Media

Republic TV CEO remanded to two days police custody by Mumbai Court after arrest in fake TRP scam case

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been remanded to two days police custody by a Mumbai Court.
Read more
News Reports

27 years ago, BKU leader Tikait had led massive protests demanding the same farm reforms Punjab farmers are protesting against now

OpIndia Staff -
In 1993, BKU had asked the government to permit farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country
Read more
News Reports

Hundreds sick at ‘farmer protests’ but refuse to be tested for Coronavirus, 20 admitted to hospitals: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of protesters participating in the 'farmer protests' at Singhu Border could be infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Politics

Arvind Kejriwal pulls a ‘fast one’ again, to observe ‘one-day fast’ in solidarity with ‘farmers’ protest’

Nirwa Mehta -
Is it even a protest if Arvind Kejriwal has not announced a fast yet?
Read more
News Reports

UK Labour MP tweets in support of Khalistani terror organisation, deletes after outrage saying her staff member posted the tweet

OpIndia Staff -
UK Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi was criticised for supporting Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmers’ have ties to Maoists, sympathise with ‘Urban Naxals’ and some have ties with Kejriwal too: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Political observers have noticed there has been an attempt to hijack the 'farmer protests' to achieve political objectives.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire’s Rohini Singh blames union govt for Punjab DIG quitting in ‘solidarity’ with farmers’ protest. But here’s the catch

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab DIG (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar, who resigned in 'support of farmers', was suspended for corruption
Read more
News Reports

‘Gandhi was a rapist, slavery supporter and less than a decent human’, says Khalistani anti-farm law protestor in the USA

OpIndia Staff -
Citing the vandalism of confederate statues in the USA, the Khalistan supporter said that statues of Gandhi also should be taken down
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,084FollowersFollow
21,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com