Protesters at the ‘farmer protests’ have been making some extremely problematic comments and statements throughout. Apart from individuals such as Yograj Singh who have made hate speeches at rallies, others have also made controversial comments. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet where protesters can be heard in a song asking Prime Minister to die.

It is not clear where the video was captured. But a banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) with the Communist hammer and sickle in the background can be spotted. The AIKS is a a Left front organisation with two factions, one associated with the Communist Party of India and the other with Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The women protesters can be heard singing ‘Modi mar jaa tu’ with lines that go ‘Desh bech ke kha gaya, Modi mar jaa tu’ (You have sold the country, Modi, go die). We cannot confirm when the video was captured. But there is a banner at the back which says Gharsana to Delhi. Gharsana is in Rajasthan.

Farmer protests has leaders with Naxal sympathies

IANS reported that the Ekta Ugrahan of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Ekta Ugrahan) is the largest represented group at Delhi’s borders. Almost two-thirds of those gathered there are reported to be their members. It is the same group calling for the release of ‘Urban Naxals’ involved in the Elgar Parishad case and Islamists arrested in the Delhi Riots case.

Lawyer and coordinator of BKU, N.K. Jeet is reported to have said on December 10, “It is our conscious decision to support these accused. The Naxal movement was always a farmers’ movement all over India. Releasing these accused is a demand of the BKU. We made it part of the memorandum to the government related to the farm laws.” He had also reportedly said, “Naxalism has helped the tribal people claim their rights.”

Hundreds sick but refuse Coronavirus tests

Hundreds of protesters participating in the ‘farmer protests’ at Singhu Border could be infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus. They are sick but they have refused to take the test for the virus. Authorities are worried that there might be many asymptomatic carries present at these protests. The exact number of protesters that are sick is not known but unofficially, the number is pegged at 300.

Deputy Commissioner Sonipat, Shyam Lal Punia, said, “We have set up two Covid-19 counters at Singhu Border and are regularly screening the protesters. Ten teams of doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed. An average of 70 to 90 people are visiting us every day who have been diagnosed with fever, muscular pain, or increased blood pressure.”

“We are regularly monitoring the situation. The patients are not ready for the Covid-19 tests. We distributed 50,000 masks but they are neither following the social distancing nor wearing the masks. The senior citizens say Covid-19 is nothing,” he added.