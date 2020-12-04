Friday, December 4, 2020
‘You shot a bullet in Delhi, we made MP and Shajapur Shaheen Bagh’: MP HC gives bail to one Anwar, orders counselling as a condition

In July, a case was registered against Anwar under Sections 505 (2) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Thereafter, he was arrested and a chargesheet was also filed by the police in the case after due investigation.

On the 26th of November, the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to an accused named Anwar, who had been arrested earlier for posting provocative messages on WhatsApp, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registry of Citizens (NRC).

A bench of Justice Virendra Singh said while granting him bail that the accused, Anwar, would have to meet Advocate and Social Worker Rashmi Pandey in the 1st week of February, March and April 2021. During the meeting, he is to receive counselling by Pandey and strictly follow the instructions given by her.

The court has ordered that if by the end of the counselling session, an adverse report is submitted by Social Worker Rashmi Pandey, then the bail extended to him would be cancelled by the court.

A case was registered against the accused Anwar for his WhatsApp status that read, “You shot a bullet in Delhi, we made MP and Shajapur Shaheen Bagh (NO CAA NRC).” He was arrested on July 2, 2020 and has been in detention since then. 

The state had argued that the WhatsApp status was prejudicial to maintaining peace and harmony in the society and was religiously charged.

In July, a case was registered against Anwar under Sections 505 (2) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Thereafter, he was arrested and a chargesheet was also filed by the police in the case after due investigation.

The High Court granted bail to the accused after he promised before the Court that he will not commit any such act that would affect national identity and integrity and will submit an undertaking regarding this before the subordinate court.

The anti-Hindu Delhi Riots that followed the protests against CAA and NRC

On the 24th and 25th of February, the national capital saw massive riots that were planned and executed by Islamists and the Left organisations, targeting Hindus.

It is important to note here that former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is accused of being the mastermind behind the entire Anti-Hindu riots and Anti-CAA riots in the national capital. He has been charge-sheeted and accused of murder and orchestrating the riots. He has been accused of leading a mob to godown and setting it on fire. 

The Delhi Police charge-sheet also states that the IB officer Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by the mob led by AAP leader Tahir Hussain. He is also accused of masterminding the Delhi riots and funding the violence in Chand Bagh. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has consistently defended Hussain and alleged that he is being ‘targeted’’ for being a Muslim. Khan himself is also accused of inciting the violence in Delhi on 15th December 2019 amid the anti-CAA protests.

