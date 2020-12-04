In an ugly display of misogynism, the official Twitter handle of Punjab Youth Congress posted a tweet yesterday with a highly vulgar hashtag. The tweet that was meant to target actress Kangana Ranaut, who had questioned the authenticity of the ongoing farmer protests, and it warned the actress not to “play with fire inside the farmers heart”. Taking a dig at Ranaut, the Punjab Youth Congress said that “attention seekers and puppets” in the hands of the BJP would never understand the culture, diversity and history of Punjab.

Screenshot of the tweet (Source: @Atulahuja_ on Twitter)

A highly offensive and vulgar hashtag (#कंगना_को_दिलजीत_पेल_रहा_है) has been trending on Twitter targeting Kangana Ranaut. The language of the hashtag was very distasteful which is often used as a slang to sexualise women. Such a language being used by the official handle of a national party seemed very unfortunate.

Ironically, Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of Congress party, is often seen sermonising about respecting woman. In an earlier tweet, the Indian Youth Congress had boasted about how the Congress party respected women and how they wanted to empower women.

Screenshot of tweet posted by Youth Congress (Source: @Atulahuja_ on Twitter)

The tweet, that testifies the hypocrisy of the Youth Congress, read, “Congress wants to empower the women of the country, because we respect them. They take the nation forward. They are the true strength of India”.

Kangana Ranaut subjected to hatred on Twitter after scuffle with Diljit Dosanjh

A heated argument took place yesterday on Twitter between Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh after the singer shared a video of a woman named Mahinder Kaur who had participated in the farmer protests. Dosanjh tagged Kangana in his tweet and wrote that one should not post whatever came to his or her mind. Mahinder Kaur was mistaken by Ranaut for Bilkis Bano who had participated in anti-CAA protests and had participated in farmer protests as well. Taking offence at Dosanjh’s tweet, Kangana said that she was referring to Bilkil Bano and that she did not even know Kaur. The argument turned ugly with both sides hurling expletives at each other.

This let to various hashtags being trended on Twitter including the abovementioned one which was the worst of them all. What made it worse was that it found validation in the tweet posted by the Punjab Youth Congress.

Ranaut served notices for her tweets on farmer protests

Ranaut was served a legal notice two days ago by an advocate in relation to her tweets regarding Bilkis Bano. However, Ranaut had deleted her tweet later. Today, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee sent a legal notice to Ranaut over her tweets that allegedly targeted farmers, activists protesting against the new farm laws.