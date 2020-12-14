Actress Sana Khan, who recently made headlines for leaving her showbiz career for Islam and marrying a Muslim cleric, has been the latest target of moral policing by Islamic fundamentalists.

On Sunday, the actress had uploaded pictures of her, highlighting her time in Gulmarg, Kashmir, on Facebook and Instagram. Through her post, Sana Khan conveyed to her audience that she has been having a good time with her husband Mufti Anas. “Alhamdullilah” kaha karo beshak Quran pak bhi “Alhamdullilah se shuru hota hai (Keep saying Alhamdullilah. Even the Quran begins with it),” the caption of her post read.

However, her ‘modest’, well-intended social media post did not go down with Islamic fundamentalists. She was targetted for not following the basic tenets of Islam and engaging in Haaram (prohibited) activities such as posting pictures online.

Sana Khan had also faced similar backlash for another social media post, uploaded on Saturday.

Follow complete rules of modesty, ordered Islamic fundamentalists

An Instagram user (@iam-rizwanrn) slammed Sana Khan for not following ‘complete purdah’ and not being modest enough. “Sometimes try to completely cover yourself,” he said. It is important to mention that the comment came despite the actress being fully covered. Another user, Syeda rebuked, “How many rules of Allah shall you break?”

Quran does not allow woman to wear ‘manly clothes’

Another user (@karausman12) wasn’t happy either. While ‘correcting’ her knowledge of Quran, he emphasised, “This is okay according to the current customs. However, Quran begins with the word Iqra.” Shahista Ashfaqui, an Instagram user, was irked with her husband Mufti Anas for allowing her to wear ‘manly clothes’. “Since when did it become permissible in Quran for women to wear manly clothes,” she inquired.

Stop uploading pictures on social media, Islamists tell Sana Khan

Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the ‘rules’ of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.

“You are completely covering yourself and quit the Bollywood too. But there is a change that remains. It is okay to enjoy life and capture the moments but please don’t upload them on your social media accounts,” wrote Khushboo Soomro on Facebook. Another user, Prince Joi, emphasised that she must follow the Quran and observe purdah/ full covering that she has been quoting in her social media posts.

Another user Mohammed Gazi wrote, “You changed yourself but not your habits. Ask your husband about the kind of pictures that are permissible to be posted online”. Mohammed Shabaz also slammed the husband of the actress for not having the courage to educate her the rules of Islam.

Sana Khan quit Bollywood for Islam

In October this year, actress Sana Khan has decided to quit the entertainment industry after being enlightened by the ‘teachings of Islam’. The decision came at the backdrop of her depression phase, following her ‘bitter breakup’ with dancer Melvis Louis.

In an Instagram post, Sana Khan dubbed her decision to leave showbiz as the ‘happiest day’. While hoping that Allah will ‘guide her’ in her new journey, she asked her followers to pray for her. While invoking Islamic references of the ‘Judgement Day’, she hinted at how her Faith and her profession were at loggerheads with each other. “Therefore, I announce that I will quit the film industry and will serve humanity. I will follow the rules as specified by my Creator. I request my fans to pray for me and hope that Allah will listen to my prayers,” she reiterated.

Actress finds ‘Halal love’, marries cleric

Former Bollywood entertainer Sana Khan, who participated in reality show like Bigg Boss and had acted in Salman Khan movies like Jai Ho had married a Surat-based Muslim Cleric, Mufti Anas in November. As per reports, Bigg Boss 8 contestant Ajaz Khan, who regularly posts communally sensitive remarks on social media, introduced her to her husband.

In the videos that have surfaced online, she was seen wearing a white bridal gown and her husband was also wearing white outfit. She married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.