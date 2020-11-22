Sana Khan marries a Muslim cleric introduced to her by Ajaz Khan

Former Bollywood entertainer Sana Khan, who participated in reality show like Bigg Boss and had acted in Salman Khan movies like Jai Ho has now married a Surat-based Muslim Cleric, Mufti Anas. She had earlier quit the glamour world for Islam.

As per reports, Bigg Boss 8 contestant Ajaz Khan, who regularly posts communally sensitive remarks on social media, introduced her to her husband. In the videos that have surfaced online, she is wearing a white bridal gown and her husband is also wearing white outfit. She married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.

Sana was earlier in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. She later accused him of cheating on her as well as indulging in domestic violence. However, in a sudden turn of events, last month Khan announced her retirement from showbiz to follow ‘rules of Allah’. She had quit Bollywood to make her afterlife better, she had said in an Instagram post. Prior to her, Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim had quit Bollywood for Islam.