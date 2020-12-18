Friday, December 18, 2020
Home News Reports After Mumbai HC stayed transfer of Kanjurmarg land for metro car shed, Shiv Sena...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After Mumbai HC stayed transfer of Kanjurmarg land for metro car shed, Shiv Sena govt eyes land at BKC worth Rs 45,000 crore

Last year Japanese company Sumitomo had bought a three-acre plot for Rs 2,238 crore at Bandra-Kurla Complex. Taking this rate, the 61 hectares (25 acres) needed for the metro car shed will be worth around Rs 45,000 crore

OpIndia Staff
15

The Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra leaves no opportunity to play petty politics even if it takes to compromise on the development of its state. Just tww days after the Bombay High Court (HC) ordered an interim stay on the transfer of a 102-acre land in Kanjurmarg to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for an integrated Metro car shed, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has now suggested that it is eyeing at the land allotted for Centre’s ambitious bullet train project in Mumbai if Kanjurmarg metro car shed project is stopped.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is considering using a plot of land in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) that had been set aside to be the originating point for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. Confirming the news, Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said: “The Kanjurmarg plot, where the car shed is being planned, is entangled in a legal process, which will take time. Hence, it has been proposed to examine the technical feasibility of the BKC plot. Based on the findings of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the state government will take the further decision,” Kumar said.

Bandra-Kurla Complex will increase the cost by several times

It may be noted that while deciding on the location for the metro car shed, the Bandra-Kurla Complex site was also considered, but it was rejected as the site is one of the prime commercial land in Mumbai fetching very high value. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that talks of setting up the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed at Bandra Kurla Complex are “ridiculous and childish” as it will increase the project cost multiple times. He said that such a move will increase the annual maintenance cost by five folds and also make the Metro venture non-feasible and non-starter.

He noted that last land sold at BKC was at the rate of Rs 1,800 crore per hectare, and as 25-hectare land will be required for the car shed, it would cost Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore. He said that due to the cost of land at that location, the bullet train station will be built three-level below ground, hence the land above will be available for commercial use. The proposed International Finance Centre (IFC) will be built above the bullet train station.

It may be noted that last year Japanese company Sumitomo had bought a three-acre plot for Rs 2,238 crore. Taking this rate, the 61 hectares (25 acres) needed for the metro car shed will be worth around Rs 45,000 crore, even more than the estimate by Fadnavis. This will be a far cry from the claim of Shiv Sena that relocating the project will not increase the cost.

Shiv Sena Govt’s decision leaves BJP govt furious

This decision of the Maha Aghadi government in Maharashtra has left the BJP government infuriated. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar slammed the Shiv Sena government saying that more than the construction of Metro car shed Uddhav Thackeray and his government is busy looking for opportunities to stall the Centre’s proposed bullet train project.

“The ego of an arrogant king and a luxurious prince is greater than every development project of Mumbaikars,” said Shelar taking an indirect dig at Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray. Claiming that the development of Mumbai was being compromised due to the duo’s personal ego, Shelar added, “Not the opposition, they are the stumbling block in the development of Mumbai”.

Moreover, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also tore into the Maha Aghadi government claiming that the people of Maharashtra want the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project but the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray does not.

“Now, after the coronavirus pandemic, how much will it benefit the people of Maharashtra? All material used will be from Maharashtra. Jobs would have been created. Only Maharashtra and the people of Maharashtra will get benefits from it,” the BJP leader said, furthering that the project would bring Rs 50,000 crores of investment in Maharashtra.

Bombay HC stays Kanjurmarg Metro car shed work

It is pertinent to note here that the Bombay High Court passed an interim order Wednesday, staying the October 1 order by Mumbai Suburban District Collector that transferred 102 acres of land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to build a Metro car shed. The HC was hearing a petition filed by the Centre, which has claimed the land belonged to it. Adding that it would hear this case along with the Centre’s plea on the said land in February, the Bombay HC had directed the Maha Aghadi govt to stop work on the project.

In October the Uddhav Thackeray government had alloted this plot at Kanjurmarg for the Metro car shed project. This was after it scrapped the proposed car shed at the Aarey Milk Colony immediately after coming to power.

The 102 acre land at Kanjurmarg is actually owned by Salt Commissioner

While transferring this 102 acres of land at Kanjurmarg to the MMRDA, and the state govt had claimed that it owns the land hence it has the right to transfer the land for the metro car shed. But according to centre, that is not correct, as the land is actually owned by Salt Commissioner, which reports to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the union govt. Moreover, the land was transferred violating norms, as while the MMRDA had applied to DPIIT for allotment of the land, the state govt transferred it without waiting for a response by DPIIT.

Amidst all this, the one person who seemed quite excited with Maha Aghadi Government’s misdemeanors is none other than the ‘neutral’ journalist and the chief of the Editors Guild of India, Shekhar Gupta.

The thought that Modi government’s efforts could be impeded by the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra was enough to make Gupta ecstatic. He opined that the entire fiasco of becoming “fun by the day”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.
Read more
Opinions

Clown to clown conversation between Rohini Singh and her comrade: Why do rich liberals hate the Middle Class so much?

K Bhattacharjee -
There was a remarkable conversation between self-proclaimed 'journalist', Rohini Singh and her comrade Aditya Menon.
Read more

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

After Mumbai HC stayed transfer of Kanjurmarg land for metro car shed, Shiv Sena govt eyes land at BKC worth Rs 45,000 crore

OpIndia Staff -
BJP slammed Shiv Sena govt saying that more than development, Maharashtra govt is keen on stalling central govt's project
Read more
News Reports

From promising similar reforms in Punjab elections to dramatically tearing off laws: The sordid saga of AAP’s U-turns on Farm Laws

OpIndia Staff -
In its manifesto for Punjab elections in 2017, AAP had promised to amend APMC Act to allow farmers to sell outside the state
Read more
Media

New York Times admits ‘institutional failure’, says it was likely duped by a Pakistani-Canadian pretending to be an ISIS executioner

OpIndia Staff -
New York Times has admitted an 'institutional failure' on its part following the 'Caliphate controversy' that hit Rukmini Callimachi.
Read more
News Reports

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari selected for the SpaceX Crew – 3 mission of the NASA, to be the spacecraft commander

OpIndia Staff -
Raja Chari will be flying to the International Space Station as part of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission that will be launched next year.
Read more
News Reports

VHP slams Rahul Gandhi for trying to defame Bajrang Dal citing already debunked report by Wall Street Journal

OpIndia Staff -
The Facebook report Rahul Gandhi had used to defame Bajrang Dal had been termed as wrong and untrue by Facebook India
Read more
Politics

Six senior TMC leaders resign from Mamata Banerjee’s party posts in the last 72 hours

OpIndia Staff -
Six resignations, that too in a span of 72 hours must have surely come as a massive jolt to the TMC government in WB
Read more
News Reports

Animal fat used to make ghee in Agra: Police recovers animal horns, hooves and bones, arrests Shafi, Chand Babu and others

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police raided the factory in Agra and recovered more than 100 kg of counterfeit ghee along with animal bones, horns and hooves
Read more
Satire

Rahul Gandhi claims BJP conspiracy to get him elected Cong president, Kapil Sibal fears he could miss out on role of Wormtail in Bollywood...

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi has claimed that it is part of a well thought-out conspiracy by the BJP to prevent him from vacationing abroad.
Read more
Law

‘You can’t deliver sermons’: Karnataka High Court rebukes CPI(M) after the party filed affidavit highlighting its fundamental right to protest

OpIndia Staff -
"Who is taking away your fundamental right of speech? Are you saying that the Court wants to infringe your right to protest?" The court asked CPI(M)
Read more
News Reports

Kerala High Court orders Pinarayi Vijayan govt to return Rs 10 crores to Guruvayur Devaswom Board. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in May 2020, Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas sparked a massive row after he admitted allocating temple money for CM's COVID-19 relief fund and during floods in 2018.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com