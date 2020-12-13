Sunday, December 13, 2020
Grooming Jihad: Shoyab Khan became ‘SK Sinha’ to entrap minor Hindu girl using social media, abducted and forcefully married her

Technical surveillance of the Facebook profile of ‘SK Sinha’ revealed that the account was created by Shoyab Khan from near Gobindgarh police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district

Shoyab Khan poses as 'SK Sinha', abducts, and marries minor Hindu girl
A day after the Delhi police apprehended an 18-year-old man named Shoyab Khan on serious charges of impersonation, kidnapping and forced marriage of an underage girl, new details have emerged in connection to the case. The case is an addition to the already worsening situation of ‘Grooming Jihad‘ wherein sections of radical Muslims specifically target non-Muslim women hiding their own identities.

As per reports, Shoyab is a resident of Mewat in Rajasthan. He used to befriend girls on Facebook under the pseudonym of SK Sinha. The accused sent a friend request to the 15-year-old victim in July 2019. They would chat frequently on Facebook. On October 22 this year, he travelled to Delhi and forced the underage girl to marry him.

Shoyab abducted the victim and took her to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. They then stayed at his friend’s place for a day, before moving to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s father filed a complaint with the Rajouri Garden Police after the girl went missing. The police began their investigation and found that the name of SK Sinha featured in messages frequently after they analysed call details and social media accounts of the girl, including Facebook.

Minor girl rescued after 46 days

On further probe, the cops found that the account was created by one Shoyab Khan in Alwar district of Rajasthan. A police team raided the village in Mewat and found that the accused and his family were on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

The cops had launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The investigative officials analysed CCTV footage and examined over 300 auto-rickshaw drivers. The girl was rescued following 6 hours of door-to-door inquiry by ASI Sanjeev, SI Prakash Kashyap and Head Constable Shaukat Ali. The girl has been handed over to the family after 46 days.

Shoyab Khan booked for abduction, criminal conspiracy

It has come to light that the accused had reached the Faridabad metro station on October 26 and boarded an auto from Faridabad to Badarpur. He, however, abandoned the victim in the vehicle and fled. Based on Intelligence data gathered by Ali, Khan was apprehended from Badarpur. He has been booked for the abduction and criminal conspiracy. The police informed that charges of rape will be pressed, based on the statement of the victim to the Child Welfare Commission and her medical examination results.

Grooming Jihad on the rise

In another such case, a minor victim was lured by one Golu Khan by posing as a Hindu and ultimately forced her to convert to Islam and perform Nikaah with him. He went to the extent of wearing a Tilak and Kalawa in order to make his presence as a Hindu more convincing.

In another case, a minor girl from Ballia was lured by Imran after hiding his religion. He managed to elope with the girl but her relatives with help from relatives managed to track them down. He was arrested by the Police in the end and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC. In yet another case, a Muslim man engaged in a relationship with a Dalit Hindu woman by posing as a Hindu and later, told her that she had to convert to Islam if she wished to get married.

