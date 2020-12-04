Friday, December 4, 2020
Tamil Nadu: Three idols stolen from Amman temple in Chennai

The temple priest said that these idols are of the deities Chamundi, Durga and Brahmaki

OpIndia Staff
In yet another heinous act, unidentified thieves have stolen the idols of Chamundi, Durga and Brahmaki from the Gengayamman temple in Thiruporur near Chennai on Thursday.

According to the reports, the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the temple priest visited the temple and found out that the idols were missing. The temple is located on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Thiruporur on the outskirts of Chennai.

The priest said that the three different idols about one and a half feet high were placed in three different shrines have been looted. The temple priest said that these idols are of the deities Chamundi, Durga and Brahmaki.

Following this, the temple priest immediately informed the local police. The police have now begun an investigation into the case and have started inquiring about the missing idols.

