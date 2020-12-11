UK: 32 accused charged for sexual offences against minor girls

In a new development, the police have charged 32 men for over 150 sexual offences against 8 underage teenage girls in West Yorkshire, United Kingdom. Grooming Jihad had emerged as a major crime cluster in the UK where Muslim men were sexually abusing and ‘grooming’ young white girls. The current case also pertains to Grooming Jihad that has emerged as a global problem.

The crimes were committed between 1999 and 2012 against the victims, who were aged between 13-16 years in the Kirklees, Bradford and Wakefield areas. Reportedly, several such victims were subjected to heinous crime even after they turned adults.

A majority of the accused hail from Batley and Dewsbury areas in the United Kingdom. They have been charged for serious sexual offences including rape, indecent assault, sexual activity with a child, trafficking, abetment of rape, conspiracy to rape, making indecent photos of children, and possession of extreme porn.

Grooming Jihad accused out on bail, to appear before Court between December 11 and 14

All of the accused have been out on bail and are scheduled to appear before the Kirkless Magistrate Court between December 11-14. The accused men include Asif Ali (50), Amer Ali Hussain (42), Sarfraz Miraf (45), Nazam Hussain (43), Moshin Nadat (35), Mohammed Nazam Nasser (35), Jabbar Qayum (39), Mohammed Tauseef Hanif (36), Zafar Qayum (41).

The list also includes Sarkaut Yasen (35), Mohammed Imran Zada (41), Shakil Daji (41), Ebrahim Pandor (41), Ebrahim Pandor (41), Amran Mehrban (37), Saleem Mohammed Nasir (44), Ali Hussain Shah (35), and Michael Birkenshaw (34).

Nearly 19,000 children sexually abused in England in 2018-2019

According to the official figures, it is being estimated that nearly 19,000 minors in England were sexually groomed in England in the last year, reported Dailymail. The local authorities in England have identified around 18,700 suspected victims in 2018-19, up from 3,300 five years ago. The latest figures showed a sharp increase in the number of child grooming victims over the last five years.

The highest rates of child grooming victims in Britain was reported in areas including Birmingham, Lancashire and Bradford. A spokesman for the Home Office said the department ‘is committed to tackling child sexual abuse and will leave no stone unturned in tackling this abhorrent behaviour’. Speaking to the media, Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Rotherham, said that figures show this type of exploitation ‘remains one of the largest forms of child abuse in the country’

Grooming Jihad in the UK

Grooming Gangs are mostly made up of Muslim men in the UK, who prey on young girls and even women, identify their vulnerability and rape them repeatedly as a punishment for being non-Muslim. Several people in the UK have termed this ‘Rape Jihad’ even though the authorities in the UK refused to act decisively against these gangs for fear of allegations of being racist.

In his book, ‘Easy Meat’, Peter McLoughlin records that Sikh groups were aware of the phenomenon and were trying to warn everyone before anyone else. Even last year, when Labour MP Sarah Champion was fired from Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet for calling out the ethnicity of the rapists and alleging that there had been attempts to cover it up for far too long. Hindu and Sikh organizations had commended the MP and the states that Hindu and Sikh girls were raped and groomed by the gangs for decades. Thus, calling the groups and the rapists “Asian” is a gross affront towards Hindus and Sikhs who have also suffered as a consequence of the authorities’ hesitation towards tackling the crime.

According to a study by the Sikh Mediation and Rehabilitation Team charity, Pakistani men have been grooming Sikh girls in Britain for decades for sexual abuse and rape. The study also claims that the Police ‘recklessly ignored’ complaints about reasons of ‘political correctness’.The report was accessed by Daily Mail. It says, “The research has found verification demonstrating a history of predominantly Pakistani grooming gangs targeting young Sikh females for over 50 years.” It also asserts, “The over-representation of such perpetrators in selecting non-Muslim victims would appear to be indicative of a wider acceptability in certain sections of the community towards the targeting of young females from outside of the Pakistani community and/or Muslim faith.”

The report says that the failure of local authorities to recognize the menace has allowed such networks to flourish. It says, “Over the course of three decades, Sikh community leaders in the West Midlands repeatedly assert that when families or community representatives contacted the police regarding the abuse of children, their information was consistently met with disinterest and their claims met by inaction.” And “With the emergence of multiple similar cases across the UK, the perceived failure to act has now been attributed to the ‘political correctness’ that inhibited authorities and agencies from addressing the racial and cultural dimensions understood as causative factors behind the abuse.”

According to the report authorised by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to investigate the historic failings of police and social workers, a paedophile network of about 100 suspected assaulters is accused of exploiting 57 young girls in south Manchester in the 2000s. The report states that the gang primarily consisted of Asian men, who hooked their victims on drugs, primed, and sexually abused them. One girl, aged 15, died after being injected with heroin by a 50-year-old man. The report, which was published after a two-year enquiry, stated that vulnerable girls in care were groomed and abused in “plain sight”.

The report was a scathing indictment of the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) which is believed to have been biased in tackling grooming gangs comprised of predominantly Asian Muslim men. Stating that “fears over race relations” ran high, it stated that the GMP and city council shelved an investigation because officers were wary of “many sensitive community issues” around enforcing the law in south Manchester in 2002 and 2003.

The Detective Superintendent, while submitting his findings to the report panel, claimed that though his investigative decisions were not influenced by the concerns about inciting community tensions, the senior officers in the gold command group were of the opinion that the impact had to be “clearly considered”