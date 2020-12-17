Thursday, December 17, 2020
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Saqib became Sonu to entrap a minor Dalit girl, forced her to...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Saqib became Sonu to entrap a minor Dalit girl, forced her to convert to Islam

This is second case registered under the anti-forced religious conversion laws in Bijnor and eighth in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff
Saqib allegedly pretended to be Sonu and enticed a minor Dalit girl and forced her to convert to Islam
127

A case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh where 19-year-old Saqib concealed his religious identity to entice a 14-year-old Dalit girl into forced religious conversion. As per reports, a case has been registered under the new UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 and various sections of the IPC. A case has also been registered under the SC/ST Act.

As per the police, Mohd Saqib enticed the minor Dalit girl by pretending to be Sonu. They were allegedly in a ‘relationship’ for a year. On December 14, the duo decided to elope. They were apprehended by police when they reached Nahtaur. The police said that during interrogation, the girl said that Saqib hid his religious identity and had subsequently tried to force her to convert to Islam.

According to the girl’s parents, the girl used to study in a school in Dhampur and Saqib used to follow her after school hours. He lured her by pretending to be a Hindu, the father alleged.

This is second case registered under the anti-forced religious conversion laws in Bijnor and eighth in the state.

Saqib has been arrested and sent to jail. A case has been registered under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code, provisions of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the new ordinance against forced and dishonest religious conversion.

The incident comes close on heels of another incident wherein a man had introduced himself as Sonu alias Bhure and worked as painter in Chandigarh. He befriended another man from Bijnor. Both returned to their native place on December 4 to attend a wedding. Here Sonu lured the daughter of his friend and eloped. The girl’s family got to know of his religious identity when they reached his home.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbijnor love jihad, love jihad, grooming jihad, bijnor grooming jihad, bijnor muslim man
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Poor Adivasi girls are trafficked and sold’: Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava writes to CM Vijay Rupani to bring strict laws on Grooming Jihad

OpIndia Staff -
Raising the issue of trafficking of Adivasi girls and increasing cases of grooming jihad, Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava has written to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to bring in stringent laws.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Saqib became Sonu to entrap a minor Dalit girl, forced her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
A case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh where 19-year-old Saqib concealed his religious identity to entice a 14-year-old Dalit girl into forced religious conversion.
Read more

Filmmaker Navjot Gulati claims airport security ‘refused’ to search him over farmer protest. Here is what minister of civil aviation said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After filmmaker Navjot Gulati claimed airport security ‘refused’ to search him, civil aviation minister wanted to know which officer did it

‘TMC Fail Card’: A comprehensive report on TMC’s misgovernance in West Bengal during the last decade

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'TMC fail card' debunks claims made by the Mamata Banerjee government and carries in details the missteps taken by the regime

China retains top position in global rankings on countries with maximum number of imprisoned journalists

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China had topped last year's rankings as well. The country is known for imposing stringent restrictions on press freedom

How the New York Times reduced a 40-minute conversation with Sanjeev Sanyal to merely 2 words to prove that Shramik trains were ‘virus trains’

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
Sanjeev Sanyal released audio of his conversation with NYT journalist as they omitted the comments made by him in their article

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself
Read more
News Reports

After communist link emerges in Wistron plant vandalism, Chinese propagandist uses it to threaten other companies moving from China to India

OpIndia Staff -
The propagandist of China's Communist Party, subtly threatening the other partners of Apple Inc such as Foxconn, asked whether these companies now regret about moving those facilities to India.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Poor Adivasi girls are trafficked and sold’: Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava writes to CM Vijay Rupani to bring strict laws on Grooming Jihad

OpIndia Staff -
Raising the issue of trafficking of Adivasi girls and increasing cases of grooming jihad, Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava has written to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to bring in stringent laws.
Read more
News Reports

BSF eliminates two armed Pakistani infiltrators trying to enter India near Amritsar

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani infiltrators were trying to sneak into India by taking advantage of the thick layer of fog.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Saqib became Sonu to entrap a minor Dalit girl, forced her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
A case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh where 19-year-old Saqib concealed his religious identity to entice a 14-year-old Dalit girl into forced religious conversion.
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Navjot Gulati claims airport security ‘refused’ to search him over farmer protest. Here is what minister of civil aviation said

OpIndia Staff -
After filmmaker Navjot Gulati claimed airport security ‘refused’ to search him, civil aviation minister wanted to know which officer did it
Read more
News Reports

‘TMC Fail Card’: A comprehensive report on TMC’s misgovernance in West Bengal during the last decade

OpIndia Staff -
'TMC fail card' debunks claims made by the Mamata Banerjee government and carries in details the missteps taken by the regime
Read more
News Reports

China retains top position in global rankings on countries with maximum number of imprisoned journalists

OpIndia Staff -
China had topped last year's rankings as well. The country is known for imposing stringent restrictions on press freedom
Read more
News Reports

How the New York Times reduced a 40-minute conversation with Sanjeev Sanyal to merely 2 words to prove that Shramik trains were ‘virus trains’

Nupur J Sharma -
Sanjeev Sanyal released audio of his conversation with NYT journalist as they omitted the comments made by him in their article
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and LoP Paresh Dhanani submits resignation over defeat in by-polls in all 8 assembly seats

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership in Delhi will decide on the resignations of Gujarat Congress leaders Paresh Dhanani and Amit Chavda
Read more
News Reports

TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal Assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to the state, BJP welcomes the move

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari had earlier resigned as the chairman of the HRBC and then as the Transport Minister of the state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Muslims are not your property, you don’t like Muslims who think and speak for themselves’: Owaisi to Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata had earlier accused AIMIM of 'cutting votes'. "BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved it," she had said.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com