The first-ever non-Halal restaurant opens in Kerala, Ernakulam district: Here are the details

Smt Thushara revealed that since inception, many Muslims have taken offence to her idea of running a non-halal restaurant. "Muslims keep saying that it is not correct. Whenever Hindus start any business, Muslims try to intervene", opined Smt Thushara, who has been running the restaurant for a year and a half now.

Smt Tushara outside her restaurant in Kerala (source: Twitter)
In a first, a restaurateur in Kerala named Smt Thushara has opened an exclusive non-halal restaurant in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. Twitter user Pratheesh Viswanath shared the news on the microblogging site. Smt Thushara’s restaurant serves only non-halal food. 

The restaurateur has also placed a banner outside her eatery which reads “No Halal, Halal Bakshanam Nishidham” (Halal food is banned here)

Banner of the ‘No Halal’ restaurant

The restaurateur said that many customers come to eat at her restaurant without any issue. “So the ones who are okay with the concept of me selling non-halal food are welcome to come here and those who are not can choose not to enter”, said the lady, furthering that there are many who want to eat non-halal food and nobody has the right to force them to eat halal food. “Keeping a non-halal board outside the eatery does not have to be made into such a big issue”, vociferated Smt Tushara.

Four arrested for opposing halal notification in a bakery

The state of Kerala has been marred by a controversy over halal meat. A bakery in Kerala, called ‘Mody’, was allegedly forced to remove the ‘Halal’ sticker notifying the availability of Halal food following opposition by Hindu Aikya Vedi activists. As per reports, the matter began after the organisation’s Parakkadavu unit president Arun Aravind and a few others visited the bakery for food and insisted on non-halal food. However, they were informed that only halal food was served.

The notice went viral on social media following which the police stepped in and arrested Aravind and three others. A case has been registered against the four and according to Times Now, they have been released on bail.

Now the organisation has decided to intensify its campaign against halal branding. The activists are planning to approach authorities demanding a ban on such products and services.

Christian groups in Kerala call for a boycott of Halal meat

Ahead of Christmas, Christians in Kerala called for boycott of halal meat. Kochi based Christian group Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) urged Christians not to buy Halal food anymore. Hindu groups also extended their support for the call to boycott stating that they are forced to sell Halal meat in the state.

The Indian Union Muslim League had termed the campaign against Halal meat as a controversy to target Muslims. The CASA had announced that Christians would hold protests a few days before Christmas. For the protest, they were planning to pool in money for buying and cutting the animals in a non-halal manner to oppose halal meat.

What is Halal meat?

Halal can only be performed by a Muslim man. Thus, non-Muslims are automatically denied employment at a Halal firm. There are certain other conditions that must be fulfilled that makes it quite clear that it is intrinsically an Islamic practice.

Guidelines are available at the official website of a certification authority of Halal in India which makes it clear that non-Muslim employees cannot be employed in any part of the slaughtering process. The guidelines of the certification authority of Halal in India expressly mention that people employed to carry out the process of Halal must be Muslims. The guidelines clearly mention that animals slaughtered by a non-Muslim will not be Halal.

Apart from halal meat, halal certification is also available for other products.

