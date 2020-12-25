Friday, December 25, 2020
Home News Reports Soon, it might be mandatory for restaurants and retailers to display whether they are...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Soon, it might be mandatory for restaurants and retailers to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat: Details

The SDMC draft states that since consuming Halal meat is forbidden for Hindus and Sikhs, it should be their prerogative to know which meat they are being served so that they could make an informed choice.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Whats Up Life
4

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to make it necessary for eateries and meat retailers in its jurisdiction to specify whether the meat they’re serving is halal or jhatka, reports TOI. The SDMC draft states that since consuming Halal meat is forbidden for Hindus and Sikhs, it should be their prerogative to know which meat they are being served so that they could make an informed choice.

The resolution which has been approved by the standing committee of the civic body on Thursday and would now be going to the house of the Parliament for approval, states that “thousands of eating places are working in 104 wards of 4 zones falling below SDMC and meat is being served in 90% eating places however it’s not displayed by them whether or not…(it) is halal or jhatka.” An identical state of affairs prevailed at meat retail shops, it read.

“According to Hinduism and Sikhism, consuming halal meat is forbidden and in opposition to the religions… Therefore, the committee resolves that this route be given to eating places and meat shops that it should be displayed mandatorily as to which meat is being bought and served by them…that halal or jhatka meat is available here”, furthered the resolution.

Most customers normally don’t take the trouble to find out at a restaurant whether or not the meat is halal or jhatka. The civic body might also ask for a declaration for customers to make an informed choice.

No intention to ban Halal meat but give the right to consumers to make an informed choice: SDMC

The resolution which was moved by the Chhattarpur councillor Anita Tanwar was tabled by the medical reduction and public well-being panel on November 9, 2020. Tanwar cleared that the intent behind the move was not to stop anyone from eating one form of meat but to respect the religious sentiments of the people. “This is not to ban one form of meat or the other. The change is to respect religious sentiments. Everyone is free to eat the kind of meat they want. Hindus don’t like to eat halal meat. If we put up a board at each restaurant, people will know what kind of meat is being served to them, he added.

Meanwhile, the Standing committee chairperson, Rajdutt Gahlot said that the target is to let the buyer know in regards to the sort of meat being served, in order that they’ll make a knowledgeable selection. 

All eateries have to obtain an annual health trade licence from the corporation and the councillors want the condition to be a part of the process.

Speaking about the proposal, an SDMC official opined that even if it is approved it would be difficult to enforce it as there are more than 2,000 eateries in south Delhi and it would be a mammoth task to convince each as many might be reluctant to adopt it.

“If they mention one type of meat, some people may avoid it. Who would want to lose business?” he asked.

Yesterday we reported how the EU states have also been given the right by the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) to impose a ban on religious slaughtering like Halal and Kosher, of animals. Since Halal and Kosher slaughterings require livestock to be conscious when their throats are slit, the decision was taken on the grounds of animal humanity and rights.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Christmas, appropriation of pagan festival marked by violence against Jews, and why I am hurt as a Hindu: Time to reflect?

Balbir Punj -
While coping valiantly with COVID, the beleaguered world is also busy planning New Year and Christmas celebrations
Read more
OpIndia Explains

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

Media OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms

Meerut: Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife for refusing to dance and wear jeans, later sets himself on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The woman alleged that her husband often used to force her to wear jeans and dance which would lead to fight between them.

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Soon, it might be mandatory for restaurants and retailers to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat: Details

OpIndia Staff -
SDMC says intent of the proposals is not to ban Halal meat, but to enable people to make an informed choice of meat
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth behind the image of an old farmer, who according to Congress trolls and actor, died at farmers protest recently

OpIndia Staff -
The 2018 image was used to claim that an elderly farmer has died during the Delhi farmer protests.
Read more
Opinions

Christmas, appropriation of pagan festival marked by violence against Jews, and why I am hurt as a Hindu: Time to reflect?

Balbir Punj -
While coping valiantly with COVID, the beleaguered world is also busy planning New Year and Christmas celebrations
Read more
OpIndia Explains

When Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s poem was brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan and Jagjit Singh on screen in 2002

OpIndia Staff -
Atal Bihari Vajpayee collection of poems, Samvedna, was converted into a music album by Jagjit Singh in 2002
Read more
News Reports

Congress is ‘deeply disturbed’ by Delhi police searching premises of lawyer who had become ISIS poster boy

OpIndia Staff -
Manish Tewari stated that he is 'deeply disturbed' by the police raid on ISIS poster boy Mehmood Pracha. He even called the court warranted search 'arbitrary'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal police unleash lathi-charge on BJP workers including women, more than 40 injured

OpIndia Staff -
More than 40 party workers, including several women workers, have reportedly been injured. BJYM Kolkata North Suburban District President Pintu Das also suffered injuries.
Read more
Media

Fake TRP ‘scam’: Mumbai Police now arrests BARC CEO, days after it arrested their COO

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has now arrested Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)'s former CEO Partho Dasgupta in TRP case
Read more
News Reports

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has sent a legal notice to leftist troll Rachita Taneja: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhopal MP has asked the 'cartoonist' to refrain from using the said website/domain name or any variant thereof in the name of Pragya Thakur.
Read more
News Reports

‘People from Muslim community are threatening to kill me: Qasim receives death threats after voluntarily converting to Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
28-year-old Muslim man by the name of Qasim Khan has been receiving death threats after he decided to convert to Hinduism
Read more
OpIndia Explains

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com