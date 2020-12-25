The South Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to make it necessary for eateries and meat retailers in its jurisdiction to specify whether the meat they’re serving is halal or jhatka, reports TOI. The SDMC draft states that since consuming Halal meat is forbidden for Hindus and Sikhs, it should be their prerogative to know which meat they are being served so that they could make an informed choice.

The resolution which has been approved by the standing committee of the civic body on Thursday and would now be going to the house of the Parliament for approval, states that “thousands of eating places are working in 104 wards of 4 zones falling below SDMC and meat is being served in 90% eating places however it’s not displayed by them whether or not…(it) is halal or jhatka.” An identical state of affairs prevailed at meat retail shops, it read.

“According to Hinduism and Sikhism, consuming halal meat is forbidden and in opposition to the religions… Therefore, the committee resolves that this route be given to eating places and meat shops that it should be displayed mandatorily as to which meat is being bought and served by them…that halal or jhatka meat is available here”, furthered the resolution.

Most customers normally don’t take the trouble to find out at a restaurant whether or not the meat is halal or jhatka. The civic body might also ask for a declaration for customers to make an informed choice.

No intention to ban Halal meat but give the right to consumers to make an informed choice: SDMC

The resolution which was moved by the Chhattarpur councillor Anita Tanwar was tabled by the medical reduction and public well-being panel on November 9, 2020. Tanwar cleared that the intent behind the move was not to stop anyone from eating one form of meat but to respect the religious sentiments of the people. “This is not to ban one form of meat or the other. The change is to respect religious sentiments. Everyone is free to eat the kind of meat they want. Hindus don’t like to eat halal meat. If we put up a board at each restaurant, people will know what kind of meat is being served to them, he added.

Meanwhile, the Standing committee chairperson, Rajdutt Gahlot said that the target is to let the buyer know in regards to the sort of meat being served, in order that they’ll make a knowledgeable selection.

All eateries have to obtain an annual health trade licence from the corporation and the councillors want the condition to be a part of the process.

Speaking about the proposal, an SDMC official opined that even if it is approved it would be difficult to enforce it as there are more than 2,000 eateries in south Delhi and it would be a mammoth task to convince each as many might be reluctant to adopt it.

“If they mention one type of meat, some people may avoid it. Who would want to lose business?” he asked.

Yesterday we reported how the EU states have also been given the right by the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) to impose a ban on religious slaughtering like Halal and Kosher, of animals. Since Halal and Kosher slaughterings require livestock to be conscious when their throats are slit, the decision was taken on the grounds of animal humanity and rights.