As the anti-farm law protestors lay siege on the National Capital on 71st Republic Day, it has now come to light that they had brought supplies of liquor too.

In a video shared by TV9 Gujarati, a trolley, belonging to ‘protestors’, was found laden with liquor bottles and snacks. The trolley had a stockpile of locally-sourced and international alcoholic beverages. It has also been reported that several protestors drove under influence and attempted to mow down police officials when they tried to stop them. “Is this how farmers protest (while pointing at the liquor bottles)? Is this why they asked permission from the government to take out the tractor rally,” the TV9 reporter inquired.

The police officials were forced to sit on the road to prevent the anti-farm law protestors to make further inroads into National Capital. But, the unruly mob instead attempted to run them over as a mark of ‘protest’ against the historic farm laws enacted by the Modi government. In order to restore law and order situation, the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

It must be mentioned that the Delhi Police had earlier granted permission to the anti-farm law protesters to conduct a tractor parade at the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day from 12 to 5 pm. Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police informed that the rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points.

‘Farmers’ resort to violence and vandalism

The worst fears came alive on Tuesday morning when ‘protestors’ from Punjab unleashed mayhem on the streets of Delhi. In a video shared by news agency ANI, two such protestors were seen laying siege on a police water cannon vehicle in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in the national Capital. The vehicle was gheraoed by protestors from all sides, who have been marching both on foot as well as tractor from the Singhu border.

In a shocking incident, an anti-farm law protestor was seen brandishing his sword and attempting to inflict severe injuries at police personnel. While the cops used sticks to defend themselves against the onslaught of violence, an aged ‘farmer’ pulled out his sword to attack a police official. Following the intervention of other protestors, the ‘farmer’ was forced to retreat.

In a video uploaded by Sudarshan news, one so-called ‘farmer’ was seen vandalizing a truck. The protestor, wielding a stick in his hand, destroyed the glass pane of a truck that was parked on the road as a mark of protest against the historic farm laws. The so-called protestors were also seen attacking buses.