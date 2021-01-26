Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home News Reports Swords, mowing tractors and guns: What the Delhi police personnel are facing from rampaging...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Swords, mowing tractors and guns: What the Delhi police personnel are facing from rampaging protestors

The violent protestors had entered Delhi by breaking barricades. Videos showing mobs attacking police personnel with swords have gone viral on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police are facing rampaging mob brandishing swords, guns and tractors trying to run therm over
Delhi Police attacked by agitated farmers (Image: ANI)
2

The so-called farmers protesting on Delhi borders against the Agriculture laws had called for Tractor Rally on Republic Day. They got permission from the Delhi police on the condition that they will start after the R-Day parade and will follow a specific route. The protestors agreed but only to trick the police into believing that they will follow the rules.

Several police personnel have been injured so far.

Just before the parade started at Rajpath, the farmers began to break down the barricades at Delhi borders and entered the national capital from the routes that were not permitted by the Delhi Police. When police tried to stop them, they attacked police personnel with swords and batons.

More visuals of confrontations between Delhi Police and protestors started to get viral on social media. In some videos, protestors were seen trying to run over the police personnel with speeding tractors.

In another visual, protestors were seen assaulting a policewoman.

In a video shared by Times Now, a ‘protestor’ was seen waving an automatic rifle as the police tried to control the mob.

8 minutes into the video shared by Times Now, one of the protestors was seen running around with an assault rifle.

Khalistani terrorist (killed in 1993) on the right / So-called protestor waiving automatic rifle on Republic Day in Delhi during tractor rally

When protesters almost hit police with tractor at Nangloi area of Delhi, police had to use tear gas shells to push them back.

A group of protestors had reached Red Fort and unfurled various religious and farmer union flags in several places. The internet service in several areas of Delhi has been snapped to control the situation.

Reports suggest that Rapid Action Force has been called to put a stop to the ruckus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi farmer protests, Delhi sikh protests, Punjab farmers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After violence was unleashed on streets of Delhi on Republic Day, ‘farmer’ body thanks ‘farmers’ for ‘unprecedented participation’

OpIndia Staff -
Samyukta Kisan Morcha further claimed that despite their efforts, 'some organisations and individuals' violated route and indulged in condemnable acts.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more

During Delhi Riots, NDTV cropped stones from rooftop of mosques, now it paints violent mobs in tractor rally as humanitarian

News Reports Jinit Jain -
NDTV tried to downplay the chaos by claiming that protesters made way for an ambulance that was stuck in Tractor Rally

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.

Watch: So-called farmers deliberately run tractors over police personnel, assault woman officer during tractor rally

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors have now reached the Red Fort and unfurled a flag there.

Protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab use Indian flag to beat up Police, pelt stones: Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In another such visuals, the 'farmers' can be seen pelting stones at Delhi Police personnel. These 'farmers' are also holding the national flag as they attack the Delhi Police.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
News Reports

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers Tractor Rally: Mob break barricade to reach Red Fort and India Gate, just what Khalistani terror outfit had called for

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi is in grips of chaos as the farmer tractor rally defied route and broke police barricades to reach ITO and Red Fort
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Swords, mowing tractors and guns: What the Delhi police personnel are facing from rampaging protestors

OpIndia Staff -
A protestors was seen waiving automatic rifle in a video shared by Times Now. Speeding tractors are seen trying to run over police personnel.
Read more
News Reports

After fomenting violence, ‘farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait dismisses reports of mayhem, claims tractor rally is ‘peaceful’

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called 'farmers' have been running riot in Delhi, attacking policemen with swords, trying to run them over with tractors and breaking barricades.
Read more
News Reports

After violence was unleashed on streets of Delhi on Republic Day, ‘farmer’ body thanks ‘farmers’ for ‘unprecedented participation’

OpIndia Staff -
Samyukta Kisan Morcha further claimed that despite their efforts, 'some organisations and individuals' violated route and indulged in condemnable acts.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

During Delhi Riots, NDTV cropped stones from rooftop of mosques, now it paints violent mobs in tractor rally as humanitarian

Jinit Jain -
NDTV tried to downplay the chaos by claiming that protesters made way for an ambulance that was stuck in Tractor Rally
Read more
Politics

Congress celebrates Republic Day violence in Delhi where protesting mob attacked police, Khalistanis ran riot

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is celebrating the violence that has been unleashed at the national capital on Republic Day with Khalistani involvement.
Read more
News Reports

Republic Day tableaus: Chants of Jai Shri Ram from UP and Allah hu Akbar from Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir-themed tableau of Uttar Pradesh was one of the main attractions of R-Day parade.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: So-called farmers deliberately run tractors over police personnel, assault woman officer during tractor rally

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors have now reached the Red Fort and unfurled a flag there.
Read more
News Reports

Here is how the mob during their tractor rally tried to lynch a policeman, pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protesters have broken barricades and have begun attacking the police personnel during the tractor parade.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com