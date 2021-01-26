The so-called farmers protesting on Delhi borders against the Agriculture laws had called for Tractor Rally on Republic Day. They got permission from the Delhi police on the condition that they will start after the R-Day parade and will follow a specific route. The protestors agreed but only to trick the police into believing that they will follow the rules.

Several police personnel have been injured so far.

A Delhi Police personnel was looked after by other Police personnel as he fell unconscious while on duty at Dilshad Garden, during the farmers’ protest. He is now being taken to a hospital after regaining consciousness. pic.twitter.com/9Rmp9BtAQR — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Just before the parade started at Rajpath, the farmers began to break down the barricades at Delhi borders and entered the national capital from the routes that were not permitted by the Delhi Police. When police tried to stop them, they attacked police personnel with swords and batons.

More visuals of confrontations between Delhi Police and protestors started to get viral on social media. In some videos, protestors were seen trying to run over the police personnel with speeding tractors.

#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

In another visual, protestors were seen assaulting a policewoman.

A group of Annadatas corner a woman cop and assault her. pic.twitter.com/1XBs44yAPR — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) January 26, 2021

In a video shared by Times Now, a ‘protestor’ was seen waving an automatic rifle as the police tried to control the mob.

#WATCH | Confrontation between farmers & Delhi Police reported in several points during the tractor rally.



Mohit Sharma, Waji, Parvina with ground details. pic.twitter.com/UaIRZllyi9 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 26, 2021

8 minutes into the video shared by Times Now, one of the protestors was seen running around with an assault rifle.

When protesters almost hit police with tractor at Nangloi area of Delhi, police had to use tear gas shells to push them back.

#WATCH: Security personnel resort to lathicharge to push back the protesting farmers, in Nangloi area of Delhi. Tear gas shells also used.#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/3gNjRvMq61 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

A group of protestors had reached Red Fort and unfurled various religious and farmer union flags in several places. The internet service in several areas of Delhi has been snapped to control the situation.

Reports suggest that Rapid Action Force has been called to put a stop to the ruckus.