Saturday, January 2, 2021
Home World 'We'll kill ourselves if our daughter is not given back': Read the sordid tale...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘We’ll kill ourselves if our daughter is not given back’: Read the sordid tale of Miza Kumari who was abducted, raped and converted in Pakistan

Pakistan authorities, instead of helping the devastated parents of the girl who has been missing since she was abducted on August 27, 2020, have registered a false case against Rattan Lal

OpIndia Staff
A hindu girl named Miza Kumari abducted, raped and converted to Islam (Image Credit: Twitter)
21

Despite the hefty claims made by Imran Khan-led government on the safety and security of the minority communities in his ‘Naya Pakistan’, reports on religious persecution and atrocities committed on Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in our neighbouring country continues to pour in. Only yesterday, Pakistani Human rights activist Rahat Austin took to Twitter to share details of a Hindu girl named Miza Kumari, the daughter of Rattan Lal who was abducted, raped and forcefully converted to Islam to marry a Muslim man in Bahu Bhati village in Sialkot, Punjab, Pakistan.

The activist shared a video in which the girl’s parents, who belong to an extremely humble background are heard pleading for help. We’ll kill ourselves if our daughter is not given back. We are poor, we can’t fight with culprits, no one is helping us in Pakistan. We request, who watching this video to help us”, said the distraught mother of Miza Kumari in the video message.

Divulging other details of the case, Rahat Austin in his subsequent Tweet wrote that the Pakistan authorities, instead of helping the devastated parents of the girl who has been missing since she was abducted on August 27, 2020, have registered a false case against Rattan Lal (the victim’s father).

Rahat Austin further informs that though the girl was forcefully converted on September 2, 2020, the conversion certificate and the marriage certificate both were fake.

Firstly, the conversion and marriage certificate mentioned that the girl was a Christian, but she is actually a Hindu. Since the certificates had wrong credentials, Rahat Austin contended that the conversion and marriage both were invalid. Secondly, the marriage was solemnised on September 1, 2020, a day before the girl was converted. According to orthodox Islamic laws, a Muslim man is prohibited to marry a non-Muslim until the latter converts to Islam, therefore technically this marriage was void, said Rahat Austin.

Sharing the details of this case, Rahat Austin once again brings to fore the ongoing egregious violations of human rights in the terror state of Pakistan and highlights the apathy shown by the authorities to penalize extremists or those targeting religious minorities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

Amid allegations that new farm laws will end MSP regime, govt’s paddy procurement at MSP surges 23 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
While farmers continue to protest against farm laws, Govt’s paddy procurement at MSP reaches a record high
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, demands procurement of Paddy above limit: Read exclusive details about how he is wrong

Raju Das -
Under the MOU with states on crop procurement, if states declare bonus above MSP, central pool procurement will be limited
Read more

Media org defends activist who ranted about ‘Brahmin d*cks’, brands her former husband a ‘troll’ for accusing her of faking Dalit credentials

Media OpIndia Staff -
The entire episode was sparked by a tweet of hers where Meena Kandasamy went on a rant against 'Brahmin d*cks'.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after mild cardiac arrest

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of a heart issue on Saturday morning.

First chargesheet filed under UP anti-conversion law against one Afzal for abducting a Dalit woman and trying to convert to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP government had passed the ordinance against forceful conversion to deal with rising cases of Grooming jihad in the state.

Lord Subrahmanya murti found desecrated in Andhra Pradesh only a few days after 400-year-old Lord Ram murti was found beheaded

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Few days after murti of Lord Ram was vandalised at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

The Print turns a convoluted case under Love Jihad law into one where it can blame the UP police: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The Print faults UP Police for arresting Taufiq who married Priya by introducing himself as Rahul Verma to the girl and her parents
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
World

‘We’ll kill ourselves if our daughter is not given back’: Read the sordid tale of Miza Kumari who was abducted, raped and converted in...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahat Austin once again brings to fore the ongoing egregious violations of human rights in the terror state of Pakistan
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Cops arrest Christian pastor after corpse of female constable was kept in house for over 20 days in hopes of ‘resurrection’

OpIndia Staff -
As bizarre as it sounds, her family members insisted that Indra was asleep and that she would wake up soon.
Read more
World

As relationship with Chinese govt turned sour, Billionaire Jack Ma vanishes from public and disappears from his own show

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
Entertainment

After begging Shiv Sena and NCP for forgiveness, disgraced comedian claims ‘this govt’ is afraid of clowns

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua has issued another statement weeks after begging profusely for forgiveness from the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Read more
News Reports

‘Temples are not allowed in Islamic country’: Islamist Zakir Naik hails Pakistani mob burning Krishna Temple to the ground

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik has earlier proclaimed that the construction of a temple in an Islamic country is 'haram' as per Islamic Sharia law
Read more
News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
Economy and Finance

Amid allegations that new farm laws will end MSP regime, govt’s paddy procurement at MSP surges 23 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
While farmers continue to protest against farm laws, Govt’s paddy procurement at MSP reaches a record high
Read more
Crime

Waqf Board member and Mahim Dargah trustee booked for rape, accused of raping social worker after administering injection: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Mudassir Nisar Lambe, a trustee at Mumbai's Mahim Dargah and a member of the Waqf Board, has been accused of raping a woman.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com