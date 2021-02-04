Thursday, February 4, 2021
Updated:

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.

OpIndia Staff
United States government expresses support for farm laws/ Image Source: CNN
Recognising the importance of the farm reforms initiated by India, the United States on Wednesday voiced its support for the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Biden administration said that it welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment.

The statement issued by the US State Dept indicated that the new Biden Administration is supportive of the Indian government’s move to reform the agricultural sector that attracts private investment and greater market access to farmers. 

Rejecting violence in the name of protests carried out by the ‘farmers’, the Biden administration also said that recognised peaceful protests as a hallmark of a thriving democracy and praised Modi government’s progressive farm sector reforms.

Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration’s support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government’s intervention in country’s internal affairs.

Foreign celebrities share false propaganda, gets slammed

The Biden administration’s support for the farm laws comes just a day after foreign vested interests attempted to peddle false propaganda against India by expressing their solidarity with a bunch of protestors, who have been accused of unleashing riots on the streets of Delhi.

Singer-actress Rihanna, along with former porn-star Mia Khalifa and child protestors such as Greta Thunberg on Tuesday interfered in country’s internal affair by endorsing violence in the name of supporting ‘farmer’ protests, causing a massive backlash against these so-called international celebrities. The statements of these celebrities were used by various political heads like pro-Khalistan Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh.

However, the Indian government issued a stern warning to these foreigners and asked these individuals and entities with no locus standi in India’s internal matters, to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

Interestingly, hours after Rihanna stormed a massive political controversy, certain reports highlighted the reason behind Rihanna’s intervention to support Khalistani protestors disguised as ‘farmers’ in India. It is being suspected that Canadian top politician Jagmeet Singh, who is notoriously known for supporting Khalistan separatism, could be behind Rihanna’s anti-Indian propaganda.

Greta Thunberg leaks sinister global campaign against India

Amidst the allegations of foreign interference against India, child protestor Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a ‘Toolkit‘ for those who want to support the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ in the country.

The documents, at the first glance, clarifies that it is not an organic wave of support but well-planned propaganda against the Indian government. However, when people noticed the contents in the documents, it was revealed that an international campaign was plotted against India to defame country internationally. Although Greta Thunberg has deleted the tweet, but the damage has already been done.

The document shared by Greta Thunberg listed a series of actions that people across the world could take to support the ‘farmer protests’ and also listed actions that had been undertaken. The document also made it clear that the global attempts to incite unrest in India had begun prior to the Republic Day riots.

Subsequently, Greta uploaded a second updated document for the protest agenda.

