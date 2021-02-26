A married Muslim man has been arrested by the Masanjore police on Wednesday, for faking his identity and trying to lure a Hindu girl to marry him, and convert her to Islam. Tipu Sultan has been booked under Section 417 of the IPC for ‘cheating’ and section 376 of IPC which pertains to rape since Jharkhand has no law to curb the menace of Grooming Jihad.

30-year-old Tipu Sultan originally hails from Dhawan Rampur village under the jurisdiction of Palajori police station of Deoghar district in Jharkhand but had pretended to be Satish Rai of Dhanbad while introducing himself to the 19-year-old girl belonging to Patsimla village under the jurisdiction of Masanjore police station of the district.

How Tipu Sultan pretended to be Satish Rai to lure a Hindu woman and what led to his arrest

Reportedly, Tipu Sultan, who was pretending to be a Hindu man called Satish Rai had introduced himself to the 19-year-old Hindu girl about 6 months ago at a local mall. Tipu Sultan has been married for the past 7 years and has 2 children.

The officer-in-charge of Masanjore police, Vijay Kumar Singh, said that the Hindu girl belonged to a marginal family and Tipu Sultan, who was pretending to be Satish Rai introduced himself as a bachelor. He claimed that he was a petrol pump owner and a Horlicks dealer to lure the girl. “He posed as a petrol pump owner and to be Horlicks dealer in a bid to influence the girl who otherwise belongs to a marginal family”, Vijay Kumar Singh is quoted as saying in a report by ewoke.

3 months ago, the police said, Tipu Sultan got into a physical relationship with the Hindu girl and recently, reached her village to marry her. However, alert villagers got suspicious since he had reached the village all by himself to solemnise the marriage. The villagers then asked Tipu Sultan to produce some identification. When he failed to do so, the police was called.

“Further, the accused failed to produce his Aadhaar card or any other document to prove his identity. Police were summoned, leading to his arrest after verification of his original credential to be a Muslim and a native of Palajori police station of Deoghar district”, said Vijay Kumar Singh.

The police then filed an FIR based on the complaint by the girl and took Tipu Sultan, alias Satish Rai, into custody.

Grooming Jihad- an extremely deep-seated phenomenon gaining a foothold in India

This is, however, not the only case in which a Muslim faked his identity as a Hindu to lure innocent and vulnerable girls. Over the years, several victims of Grooming Jihad have come forward with their stories. Their horrifying experiences include being deceived into a relationship or marriage by a Muslim boy disguised under a Hindu name, who only revealed later that he is a Muslim and forced the woman to convert. The pressurising tactics mostly include threatening to make viral their intimate photographs and videos, isolating the victim from her family, boy’s family members ganging up against the woman, beatings or threatening them with physical assault, force-feeding beef, insulting Hinduism and Hindus etc.

Though this phenomenon is long-established and extremely deep-seated, the year 2020 has seen many states not only acknowledging the occurrences but also enacting laws to curb the menace of Grooming Jihad. This includes many BJP ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.