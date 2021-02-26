Friday, February 26, 2021
Home Crime Tipu Sultan pretended to be Satish Rai to try and marry, convert a 19-year-old,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tipu Sultan pretended to be Satish Rai to try and marry, convert a 19-year-old, was nabbed because of alert villagers: Read what happened

The police then filed an FIR based on the complaint by the girl and took Tipu Sultan, alias Satish Rai, into custody.

OpIndia Staff
Tipu Sultan pretended to be Satish Rai to try and marry, convert a 19-year-old, was nabbed because of alert villagers: Read what happened
Crimes agains women (Image credit: Pixabay)
215

A married Muslim man has been arrested by the Masanjore police on Wednesday, for faking his identity and trying to lure a Hindu girl to marry him, and convert her to Islam. Tipu Sultan has been booked under Section 417 of the IPC for ‘cheating’ and section 376 of IPC which pertains to rape since Jharkhand has no law to curb the menace of Grooming Jihad.

30-year-old Tipu Sultan originally hails from Dhawan Rampur village under the jurisdiction of Palajori police station of Deoghar district in Jharkhand but had pretended to be Satish Rai of Dhanbad while introducing himself to the 19-year-old girl belonging to Patsimla village under the jurisdiction of Masanjore police station of the district.

How Tipu Sultan pretended to be Satish Rai to lure a Hindu woman and what led to his arrest

Reportedly, Tipu Sultan, who was pretending to be a Hindu man called Satish Rai had introduced himself to the 19-year-old Hindu girl about 6 months ago at a local mall. Tipu Sultan has been married for the past 7 years and has 2 children.

The officer-in-charge of Masanjore police, Vijay Kumar Singh, said that the Hindu girl belonged to a marginal family and Tipu Sultan, who was pretending to be Satish Rai introduced himself as a bachelor. He claimed that he was a petrol pump owner and a Horlicks dealer to lure the girl. “He posed as a petrol pump owner and to be Horlicks dealer in a bid to influence the girl who otherwise belongs to a marginal family”, Vijay Kumar Singh is quoted as saying in a report by ewoke.

3 months ago, the police said, Tipu Sultan got into a physical relationship with the Hindu girl and recently, reached her village to marry her. However, alert villagers got suspicious since he had reached the village all by himself to solemnise the marriage. The villagers then asked Tipu Sultan to produce some identification. When he failed to do so, the police was called.

“Further, the accused failed to produce his Aadhaar card or any other document to prove his identity. Police were summoned, leading to his arrest after verification of his original credential to be a Muslim and a native of Palajori police station of Deoghar district”, said Vijay Kumar Singh.

The police then filed an FIR based on the complaint by the girl and took Tipu Sultan, alias Satish Rai, into custody.

Grooming Jihad- an extremely deep-seated phenomenon gaining a foothold in India

This is, however, not the only case in which a Muslim faked his identity as a Hindu to lure innocent and vulnerable girls. Over the years, several victims of Grooming Jihad have come forward with their stories. Their horrifying experiences include being deceived into a relationship or marriage by a Muslim boy disguised under a Hindu name, who only revealed later that he is a Muslim and forced the woman to convert. The pressurising tactics mostly include threatening to make viral their intimate photographs and videos, isolating the victim from her family, boy’s family members ganging up against the woman, beatings or threatening them with physical assault, force-feeding beef, insulting Hinduism and Hindus etc.

Though this phenomenon is long-established and extremely deep-seated, the year 2020 has seen many states not only acknowledging the occurrences but also enacting laws to curb the menace of Grooming Jihad. This includes many BJP ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi lies about India clearing millions of dollars of Chinese FDI after a 9-month freeze: Here are the exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
Rahul Gandhi shared a report that relied solely on sources, to claim that after a 9 month-long freeze, India had started clearing FDI from China
News Reports

China forces US diplomats to undergo anal swab tests, Biden administration calls it undignified: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese authorities later acknowledged carrying out such tests and assured that they would not be using anal swabs on American diplomats to test for COVID-19 in the future.

Watch: BJP Party President JP Nadda gives his own spin to ‘Pawry Ho Rahi Hai’ meme at West Bengal rally

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP President JP Nadda seems to have put his own spin on the 'Pawri' meme during a rally at West Bengal ahead of 2021 Assembly elections

‘His opinion less than objective and reliable, his conduct questionable’, says UK court about justice Markandey Katju in Nirav Modi extradition order

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UK Court rejected Justice Katju's argument that Nirav Modi will not get fair trial in India, and exposed his hypocrisy

Did the Congress party pay fishermen in Kerala Rs 30,000 to swim with Rahul Gandhi? What we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CPIM owned Deshabhimani quoeted fishermen claiming Rahul Gandhi swimming in sea in Kerala was a drama staged by paying them

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
Opinions

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

Adani Pavilion and Reliance Pavilion at Narendra Modi Stadium: All you want to know about naming stadiums and pavilions

OpIndia Staff -
The stadium was named after PM Modi as he was a former president of GCA, and Reliance & Adan won bids to sponsor two pavilions
Read more
News Reports

‘Hindi filmmakers repeatedly insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses’: Remarks Allahabad HC rejecting bail of Amazon Prime’s Aparna Purohit in Tandav case

OpIndia Staff -
Aparna Purohit is accused of hurting religious sentiments through scenes mocking Hindu gods in the web series 'Tandav' on Amazon Prime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,124FansLike
520,308FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com