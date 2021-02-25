Thursday, February 25, 2021
Home Social Media Memes galore after Mamata Banerjee loses balance and nearly falls while riding an electric...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Memes galore after Mamata Banerjee loses balance and nearly falls while riding an electric scooter in Howrah

Mamata Banerjee was riding the bike from Kalighat to the State Secretariat in Nabanna with the assistance of almost a dozen of her party members, despite which, at one point of time in Howrah, the CM lost her balance and nearly fell off the scooter

OpIndia Staff
When Mamata Banerjee tried her hands at driving e-scooter on the streets of Kolkata (Source: ANI)
474

The West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has spent her entire day today travelling on an e-scooter in Kolkata to protest against the rising fuel prices. After riding a pillion with Kolkata Mayor and State Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim who rode the e-scooter in the morning, the TMC supremo decided to try her hands at riding one herself. She was riding the bike from Kalighat to the State Secretariat in Nabanna with the assistance of almost a dozen of her party members when at one point in Howrah, the CM lost her balance and nearly fell off the scooter.

Luckily, with the support of the people who were assisting her, Mamata Banerjee quickly regained her balance and continued to drive. A video of the incident was shared by ANI.

No sooner did the video surface on social media, netizens unleashed a flood of memes mocking the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Some opined that she was merely practising the ‘fall’ her government would experience in the coming days.

Some just stuck to the basics.

Earlier in the day also Banerjee was seen riding a pillion while Kolkata Mayor and State Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim drove the electric scooter from south Kolkata’s Hazra crossing to Nabanna. Both were seen wearing helmets while the CM was adorned with a protest banner hung from both sides of her body.

Netizens then too mocked the West Bengal CM for inadvertently highlighting PM Modi’s focus on the use of a renewable source of energy by riding an e-scooter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘His opinion less than objective and reliable, his conduct questionable’, says UK court about justice Markandey Katju in Nirav Modi extradition order

OpIndia Staff -
The UK Court rejected Justice Katju's argument that Nirav Modi will not get fair trial in India, and exposed his hypocrisy
News Reports

Did the Congress party pay fishermen in Kerala Rs 30,000 to swim with Rahul Gandhi? What we know

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM owned Deshabhimani quoeted fishermen claiming Rahul Gandhi swimming in sea in Kerala was a drama staged by paying them

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.

Modi govt tightens noose on social media giants and ‘intermediaries’: What it means, the effects of the provisions and how it could tame the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The guidelines define the due diligence measures that the social media platforms will have to observe to operate in India

‘Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is fit for Nirav Modi’: UK court approves extradition to India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is fit for Nirav Modi," said the UK judge while ordering his extradition

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Journalist gets death threats from actor Dhruv Sarja’s fans for exposing anti-Brahmin hate shown in ‘Pogaru’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Chiru Bhat had exposed the anti-Brahmin hatred shown in Dhruv Sarja's new Kannada movie 'Pogaru'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Give my regards to your puppet master’, Elon Musk tells Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post when they asked him about his busy schedule

OpIndia Staff -
Washington Post had published a report claiming the busy schedule of Elon Musk is affecting his electric car company Tesla
Read more
Social Media

After 450 buildings, projects being named after Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, ‘liberals’ outrage about stadium named after PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers getting triggered over Narendra Modi stadium is amusing considering there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges, universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Sardar Patel Sports Enclave at Motera: All you need to know about world’s largest cricket stadium

OpIndia Staff -
It is important to note that the name of Sardar Patel has not been removed. However, his name has been elevated to mark the entire sports enclave that includes various other sporting facilities.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,137FansLike
520,183FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com