The West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has spent her entire day today travelling on an e-scooter in Kolkata to protest against the rising fuel prices. After riding a pillion with Kolkata Mayor and State Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim who rode the e-scooter in the morning, the TMC supremo decided to try her hands at riding one herself. She was riding the bike from Kalighat to the State Secretariat in Nabanna with the assistance of almost a dozen of her party members when at one point in Howrah, the CM lost her balance and nearly fell off the scooter.

Luckily, with the support of the people who were assisting her, Mamata Banerjee quickly regained her balance and continued to drive. A video of the incident was shared by ANI.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee nearly falls while driving an electric scooter in Howrah, as a mark of protest against fuel price hike. She quickly regained her balance with support and continued to drive.



She is travelling to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna pic.twitter.com/CnAsQYNhTP — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

No sooner did the video surface on social media, netizens unleashed a flood of memes mocking the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Some opined that she was merely practising the ‘fall’ her government would experience in the coming days.

Girne ki practice abhi se shuru!! — 🇮🇳𝓐𝓼𝓱𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓲 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝓮💕 (@Ashwini_Raje) February 25, 2021

Arey arey didi aaram se. Itni jaldi kaha, abhi election mein bhi to girna hai apko aur apki sarkaar ko — Narendra Modi Fan (@BhagwaFan) February 25, 2021

The way Congress & Opposition is working hard against @narendramodi ji & @BJP4India this is what entire congress & other opposition has to do going forward#Diving#Jumping#Run#PractiseSessions — Kali Yuga 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Kaliyugamaya) February 25, 2021

Some just stuck to the basics.

Sambhalkar didi. Abhi meri sarkar bante dekhna hai aapko🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/f4d7saSE6g — dharayaaa (@jihadNed2beFkOf) February 25, 2021

Earlier in the day also Banerjee was seen riding a pillion while Kolkata Mayor and State Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim drove the electric scooter from south Kolkata’s Hazra crossing to Nabanna. Both were seen wearing helmets while the CM was adorned with a protest banner hung from both sides of her body.

Netizens then too mocked the West Bengal CM for inadvertently highlighting PM Modi’s focus on the use of a renewable source of energy by riding an e-scooter.